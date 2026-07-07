AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises Expand Partnership with New Hardware and Pinball Experiences

Expanded roadmap introduces new Dr. Seuss-inspired pinball content, dedicated hardware, PC, mobile and tablet experiences, and year-round community events.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises today announced a major expansion of their ongoing partnership, introducing new ways for fans and families to experience the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss through interactive digital pinball.Building upon the successful launch of the original Dr. Seuss pinball collection, the expanded collaboration will focus on three key pillars: expanding the Dr. Seuss pinball software ecosystem, introducing new dedicated hardware experiences, and creating year-round community events inspired by the stories and characters that have delighted generations of readers.Together, these initiatives represent the next chapter in the growing Dr. Seuss pinball universe and highlight both companies' shared vision of combining storytelling, imagination, and interactive entertainment in new and engaging ways.Expanding the Dr. Seuss Pinball Universe Through SoftwareAs part of the next phase of the partnership, AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises plan to significantly expand the Dr. Seuss pinball experience beyond dedicated hardware and onto additional platforms.Throughout 2027, AtGames plans to bring its original Dr. Seuss pinball collection to PC, mobile, and tablet platforms, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite Dr. Seuss-inspired pinball adventures across more devices than ever before.AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises also plan to expand the collection with new original Dr. Seuss inspired pinball tables throughout 2027:• Horton Hears a Who!™• The Cat in the Hat Comes Back™And other titles coming soon!These new tables will introduce fresh gameplay experiences inspired by some of the most beloved stories in the Dr. Seuss library, featuring original artwork, unique objectives, themed challenges, and interactive elements designed to celebrate the imagination, creativity, and storytelling that define Dr. Seuss.Expanding the Hardware EcosystemAtGames also plans to expand the Dr. Seuss pinball ecosystem with new dedicated hardware experiences designed for families, collectors, and fans of all ages.The first step in this expansion will be the introduction of the Dr. Seuss-themed Legends PinCade, planned for release in Q4 2026 alongside the excitement surrounding the upcoming The Cat in the Hat movie.Designed to be approachable, collectible, and family-friendly, the Legends PinCade will provide a compact and accessible way for players to experience the growing library of Dr. Seuss pinball adventures while creating a platform for future Dr. Seuss content and experiences.The launch of the Legends PinCade represents the beginning of a broader vision to bring Dr. Seuss-inspired pinball entertainment to new audiences through dedicated hardware products.Building a Year-Round Dr. Seuss CommunityBeyond software and hardware, AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises plan to bring fans together through a variety of special community experiences inspired by the stories, characters, and seasonal moments that make Dr. Seuss beloved around the world.Future initiatives may include themed tournaments, seasonal events, leaderboard competitions, community challenges, and special celebrations tied to key Dr. Seuss moments including Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, graduation season inspired by Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Back-to-School activities, holiday traditions, and other iconic Dr. Seuss occasions.These events are intended to create new opportunities for families, readers, collectors, and pinball enthusiasts to engage with Dr. Seuss content in fun and interactive ways while fostering a vibrant and growing community around the Dr. Seuss pinball experience.A Growing PartnershipSince first partnering in 2022, AtGames and Dr. Seuss Enterprises have collaborated to create original interactive experiences inspired by some of the most recognizable children's stories ever written.The expanded roadmap reflects both companies' shared vision of bringing imagination, storytelling, and interactive entertainment together in new and engaging ways while introducing Dr. Seuss experiences to new generations of fans."Dr. Seuss stories have inspired generations through imagination, creativity, and fun," said Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames. "We are excited to continue growing this partnership through new hardware, new original content, new platforms, and community experiences that will allow even more families to discover and enjoy the world of Dr. Seuss through pinball."About AtGamesAtGames is a leader in innovative consumer-oriented interactive entertainment products. The company leverages the latest technology to develop and publish interactive gaming products for worldwide distribution. AtGames is based in Los Angeles, California, with international offices in Taipei and Shenzhen.For more information, visit www.atgames.net About Dr. Seuss EnterprisesFounded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to our YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com, or follow us on Instagram.Media ContactsAtGamespr@atgames.net

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