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Niagara County, DeSales Students Raise America 250 Flag

Students from DeSales Catholic School joined with Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, Legislator Tony Nemi, Purple Heart veterans and other dignitaries and community members for a special Flag Day celebration that included raising a commemorative America 250 Flag outside the courthouse in Lockport. Students sang God Bless America, read the Declaration of Independence, helped raise the flag and planted smaller flags around the Purple Heart Monument.

Video 1: Student Sing God Bless America

Video 2:  Full Celebration

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Niagara County, DeSales Students Raise America 250 Flag

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