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Roadway is back Open in Woodbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 14 in Woodbury is OPEN  in the area of Foster hill to Hattie Bell RD  from the crash.

 

 

 

 

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Roadway is back Open in Woodbury

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