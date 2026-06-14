Roadway is back Open in Woodbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 14 in Woodbury is OPEN in the area of Foster hill to Hattie Bell RD from the crash.
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