Roadway is back Open in Woodbury

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Berlin News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 14 in Woodbury is OPEN in the area of Foster hill to Hattie Bell RD from the crash.

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