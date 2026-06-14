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Re: Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 South Bound in Saint Albans

Roadway has re-opened. Drive Safe.


Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, June 13, 2026 1:51 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 South Bound in Saint Albans

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 South Bound in Saint Albans has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 111.4 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

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Re: Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 South Bound in Saint Albans

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