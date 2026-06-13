Vasquez Boulevard Improvements Project enters new phase

Adams County — The Vasquez Boulevard Improvements project will transition to the next phase of construction. Starting June 15, work will now focus on the Vasquez Boulevard/East 60th Avenue/Parkway Drive intersection, where crews are installing a new median and conducting paving, sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

There will be a full closure preventing traffic from entering the 60th Avenue intersection from Parkway Drive, and pedestrians will not be able to cross Vasquez Boulevard at the intersection during this work. In addition, motorists exiting the businesses between Vasquez Boulevard and Parkway Drive will need to turn left on Parkway Drive. Motorists should use Glencoe Street and East 64th Avenue as a detour route to connect back to Vasquez Boulevard. This work is expected to be complete in late July.

Once this phase of work is complete, the project will enter the final phase, which will include milling, paving and striping throughout the entire project zone. The final phase is expected to be complete in October, weather-dependent.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists should expect various lane shifts, single lane closures, shoulder closures and turn lane closures on Vasquez Boulevard and all cross streets between East 60th and East 64th avenues and anticipate potential delays.

Normal working hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Potential daytime work on Saturdays may occur periodically throughout the project.

There will be periodic night work throughout the project. Night work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday evenings.

Motorists should watch for heavy equipment exiting and entering the work zone.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, heed the signs, do not speed, and leave plenty of following distance.

Go to cotrip.org for the latest information on lane and road closures.

Project Background

The project will improve motorist and pedestrian facilities to enhance connectivity along this vital north-south local transportation corridor in Commerce City. The improvements will help link and move people and goods, create a safer commuter experience, and adapt to future travel demands.

Project Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!