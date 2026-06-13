Custom Home Builder Fayze Contracting Unveils Shadow Ridge Project

Kitchen at Shadow Ridge custom home - Fayzebuilt victoria BC Graeme Connolly - Owner Fayze Contracting Inc Shadow Ridge custom home - Fayzebuilt victoria BC

Fayze Contracting, a luxury custom home builder in Victoria BC, unveils new award-winning home project — Shadow Ridge. Full gallery now available for viewing

Shadow Ridge is one of those projects that stays with you long after the last tool is put down. Every trade brought exceptional care to their work, and when you walk through the home, you feel it.” — Graeme Connelly

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fayze Contracting, a custom home builder and renovation specialist based in Victoria, BC, has unveiled its latest completed project: Shadow Ridge. The full project gallery and details are now available to view at fayzebuilt.ca.Shadow Ridge joins a growing portfolio of award-winning custom homes and renovations delivered by Fayze Built across Greater Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island. The project was recognized with two Golds at the 2025 CARE Awards (Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence) — affirming the craftsmanship and careful collaboration that defines every project Fayze Built takes on.Shadow Ridge — Where Craft Meets the SensesShadow Ridge is a bold reimagining of an existing home — defined by warm wood, curved lines, and raw steel that highlight form and structure throughout. Large windows draw in panoramic views, while a sleek, considered kitchen anchors the living space with refined cabinetry and modern detail.Stone accents connect the home to its natural setting. A custom sauna, tucked within the master bathroom, offers a quiet retreat — a private oasis built around tactile materials and deliberate calm. From the Japanese-inspired wood ceiling to a striking floor-to-ceiling metal fireplace, every element is placed with purpose. The result is a home that is timeless, refined, and deeply comfortable — built to be lived in.Standout features include:- Japanese-inspired wood ceiling- Custom steel staircase- Floor-to-ceiling metal fireplace- Private sauna retreat- Elevator2025 CARE Award Wins- Best Renovation $500,000 – $1,000,000- Best Bathroom over $50,000Fayze Built has now received six CARE Awards across 2023 and 2025, continuing to affirm its reputation for craftsmanship rooted in process — where thoughtful design and precise execution go hand in hand."Having that effort recognized with two CARE Awards means a great deal. But what we’re most proud of is a home our clients love living in.” says Graeme.About Fayze Contracting Fayze Contracting Ltd , known as Fayze Built to clients and partners, is a Victoria-based general contractor specializing in fine custom homes and high-quality renovations. Led by Red Seal carpenter Graeme Connelly, the team works closely with homeowners, architects, and designers to bring carefully considered spaces to life. Every project is guided by a clear process, open communication, and an unwavering attention to detail — whether it’s a modern addition, a heritage restoration, or a custom home built from the ground up.To see more award-winning custom homes and renovations by Fayze Contracting, visit fayzebuilt.ca.

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