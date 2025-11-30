Custom Home Builder Fayze Contracting Wins Four CARE Awards

Graeme Connolly - Owner Fayze Contracting Inc Fayze Contracting Inc Logo Valley View Modern Custom Home Built by Fayzebuilt Victoria BC

Fayze Contracting Inc, a custom home builder in Victoria BC, win four Golds at the 2025 CARE Awards for two truly standout custom homes

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fayze Contracting, a custom home builder and renovation specialist based in Victoria, has been awarded four Golds at the 2025 CARE Awards (Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence). Held annually, the CARE Awards celebrate outstanding residential construction and home renovations across Vancouver Island.This year’s wins celebrate two standout projects—Shadow Ridge and Valley View—both completed in collaboration with long-time design partner, Spaciz Design Company, and architect Ron McNeil of McNeil Building Designs.“Every home we build is a conversation between form and function, shaped by a shared commitment to detail,” says Graeme Connelly, Owner and Director of Fayze Contracting. “To have that collaboration recognized—especially with design partners we trust deeply—is a proud moment for our entire team.”2025 CARE Award WinsShadow Ridge🏆 Best Renovation $500,000 – $1,000,000🏆 Best Bathroom over $50,000Defined by warm wood, curved lines, and raw steel elements, the Shadow Ridge home renovation is a bold reimagining of an existing home—complete with a spa-inspired bathroom, Japanese-style wood ceilings, and a striking metal fireplace.Valley View🏆 Best Contemporary Kitchen $75,000 – $100,000🏆 Best Custom Millwork under $100,000Nestled in Central Saanich, this custom-built home reflects its natural surroundings with expansive forest-facing windows, a custom-built bookshelf wall, and millwork that seamlessly bridges the indoors and out. The award-winning kitchen renovation features a sculptural blackened steel hood and flowing countertops—a blend of function and refined craft.Fayzebuilt previously received two Gold CARE Awards in 2023, including Best Traditional Kitchen and Best Single-Family Dwelling. The 2025 awards continue to affirm the company’s reputation for craftsmanship rooted in process—where thoughtful design and precise execution go hand in hand, and every project is built to last. Whether building from the ground up or reimagining what’s already there, the goal is always the same: to create spaces that are lasting, livable, and deeply considered.About Fayze ContractingFayze Contracting, known as Fayzbuilt to customers and contractors, is a Victoria-based luxury custom home builder and renovation specialist known for elevated craftsmanship and a phased approach that leaves nothing to chance. Led by Red Seal carpenter Graeme Connelly, the team works closely with homeowners, architects, and designers to bring carefully considered spaces to life. Every project is guided by a clear process, open communication, and an unwavering attention to detail—whether it’s a modern addition, a heritage restoration, or a custom home built from the ground up.To see more award-winning custom homes and renovations by Fayze Contracting visit fayzebuilt.caAbout Spaciz Design CompanySpaciz Design Company is a Victoria‑based interior design and drafting studio known for its creative vision, rigorous space‑planning and award‑winning custom home and renovation work. Since 1993, the team has collaborated with homeowners, architects and builders to create thoughtful, distinctive environments — ones that challenge the predictable, blend visual influences and translate client lifestyle into impeccable living spaces.Learn more at spaciz.comAbout the CARE AwardsThe CARE Awards is Vancouver Island’s premier event recognizing excellence in West Coast home design and construction. Finalists are judged by a panel of industry professionals on design, energy efficiency, workmanship, and creative use of space. For more than three decades, the event has set the standard for new homes, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living spaces.A full colour CARE Awards magazine highlighting the winners will be distributed in the Times Colonist and online at careawards.ca.

We Build Custom Homes - Fayzebuilt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.