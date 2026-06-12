Tuesday: Community Invited to Redesigning Owen Park Workshop

Buncombe County Parks & Recreation invites residents to review conceptual design alternatives for Charles D. Owen Park. The drop-in style workshop will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at the Bee Tree Fire Substation in Swannanoa.

In March, nearly 1,000 community members gave input on the future of Owen Park through an in-person workshop and a virtual survey – and now it’s time to see the designs those ideas inspired. Attendees will be able to view two concepts for bringing the storm-damaged park back to life, share feedback, and meet with staff and project designers.

Participants are welcome to drop in anytime from 4 to 7 p.m. Spanish-language interpretation will be available.

Additional input opportunities for the project will be added to the project page. A virtual review of the designs will also be shared for those who cannot attend in person. Stay in the loop by subscribing for updates on the project page.

What : Redesigning Owen Park Workshop

: Redesigning Owen Park Workshop Where : Bee Tree Fire Substation, 510 Bee Tree Road, Swannanoa

: Bee Tree Fire Substation, 510 Bee Tree Road, Swannanoa When: Tuesday, June 16, 4-7 p.m.

Charles D. Owen Park experienced the worst storm damage of any Buncombe County park. The Swannanoa River – which borders the park – breached its banks, flooded and destroyed the fishing ponds, and cut a new path through the park. There was extensive damage to the park’s infrastructure, including fields, pavilions, and play equipment. There were dramatic changes to the landscape, and the stability of the land.

Parks & Recreation is completing this large-scale project in two phases. Led by Hoerr Schaudt, the first phase has already begun, with land surveys and site inventories complete and plans for reengineering elements like stormwater management and riverbank restoration in development. At the end of March 2026, a workshop was held to gather input on the needs and desires of the community. Alongside the team’s expertise in landscape design, engineering, sustainability, and accessibility, this input guided the creation of conceptual designs for Owen Park. The public will also be able to review the final design before it is formally approved.

Phase two will include production of detailed construction documents and plans, permitting, a public bid process to select a contractor, and construction of a new Owen Park.

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