Re: Lane Reduction / US Route 2, St Johnsbury
Update - the roadway is back open.
From: Campbell, Shelly via
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Sent: Thursday, June 11, 2026 6:06 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Reduction / US Route 2, St Johnsbury
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State of Vermont
Department
of Public Safety
Vermont
State Police
St
Johnsbury Barracks
News
Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US
Route 2 in St Johnsbury, known locally as Portland St is reduced to 1 lane
(East Bound) due to power lines down in the roadway. There is no current
estimate on the duration of the closure. Green Mountain Power, and St.
Johnsbury Fire Department are working safely to reopen the roadway fully.
Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area pr seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
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