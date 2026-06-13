St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism and Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A4006127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/8/26
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Vandalism, Larceny
VICTIM: St. J Subaru
On June 8, 2025, at approximately 8:00 hours the Vermont State
Police responded to a reported theft on Memorial Drive in the town of St.
Johnsbury, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that an unknown male and an accomplice
entered the property and stole several catalytic converters from vehicles at
the Subaru dealership earlier the prior morning, at approximately 5:15 a.m.
Surveillance video captured images of one suspect and the vehicle
he was operating. Those images have been attached.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of
the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Hastings at the Vermont State
Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.