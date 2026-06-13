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St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism and Larceny

 




STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:26A4006127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/8/26

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Vandalism, Larceny

 

 

VICTIM: St. J Subaru

 

On June 8, 2025, at approximately 8:00 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a reported theft on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

 

Investigation revealed that an unknown male and an accomplice entered the property and stole several catalytic converters from vehicles at the Subaru dealership earlier the prior morning, at approximately 5:15 a.m.

 

Surveillance video captured images of one suspect and the vehicle he was operating. Those images have been attached.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Hastings at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

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St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism and Larceny

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