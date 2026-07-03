Update No. 3: Search continues for missing man on Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Search continues for missing man on Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia

GEORGIA, Vermont (Friday, July 3, 2026) — Search efforts on the Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia for a missing man continued from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 3. His body was not located.

The Vermont State Police and the Department of Public Safety search and rescue coordinator plan to return to the area Saturday, July 4, with K-9s to search riverbanks and lakeshore areas downstream. If necessary, VSP will evaluate resuming operations on the water Monday, July 6.

***Update No. 2, 9:25 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026***

At about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, members of the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the young girl who went missing after falling into the Lamoille River on Wednesday night near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia.

Her body was brought to shore and was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Crews continued searching until about 7 p.m. Thursday for a relative of the girl who had jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue her. He was not located. Search efforts have ended for the day and are expected to resume Friday morning, July 3.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the search continues.

***Update No. 1, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026***

Emergency crews resumed search and recovery efforts Thursday morning after two people went into the water Wednesday night at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia and did not resurface.

The Vermont State Police is leading the operation. Crews arrived on scene before 8 a.m. Thursday. The effort includes VSP’s Underwater Recovery Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Game wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife are assisting.

Conditions on the water are challenging following strong thunderstorms overnight that caused water levels to rise and strengthened currents.

As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the missing individuals have not been located. The search will continue throughout the day for as long as the conditions allow.

VSP will continue to share updates as new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026***

Multiple emergency crews including the Vermont State Police have responded to a report of two missing people at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in the Franklin County town of Georgia.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highbridge Road, also known as Route 104A, and Arrowhead Lake Road. Initial reports indicated a group of relatives were fishing along the shore when a young girl fell into the water, and a man jumped in to try to rescue her. Neither of the individuals has been seen since.

A search is underway on the water near where the Lamoille River empties into the lake. Agencies involved include fire departments from Fairfax, Georgia and Milton; Colchester Technical Rescue; Fairfax Rescue; and multiple components of the Vermont State Police including troopers from the Field Force Division, the Underwater Recovery Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, an embedded mental health crisis worker, and the Victim Services Unit.

Search crews plan to remain on scene as long as conditions permit Wednesday night and return as needed first thing Thursday morning.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the search effort proceeds.

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