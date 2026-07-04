Update No. 4: Crews recover body of missing man at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Crews recover body of missing man at
Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia
GEORGIA, Vermont (Saturday, July 4, 2026) — At about 6:40
a.m. Saturday, July 4, a kayaker called the Vermont State Police to report he
had found a body on Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia.
Troopers and the Milton Fire Department responded to the
scene and brought the body to shore. The deceased individual is believed to be
the man who jumped into the Lamoille River upstream of the lake Wednesday
evening to attempt to rescue a young relative who fell into the water. Her body
was recovered Thursday evening.
The man’s body was transported to the Chief Medical
Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and
manner of death. Per standard protocol, VSP will withhold the names of the
deceased individuals until autopsies are complete.
The state police thanks the numerous first-response and
search-and-rescue agencies, along with members of the public, for assisting in
this case.
***Update No. 3, 5 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2026***
Search efforts on the Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain
Lake in Georgia for a missing man continued from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July
3. His body was not located.
The Vermont State Police and the Department of Public Safety
search and rescue coordinator plan to return to the area Saturday, July 4, with
K-9s to search riverbanks and lakeshore areas downstream. If necessary, VSP
will evaluate resuming operations on the water Monday, July 6.
***Update No. 2, 9:25 p.m. Thursday, July 2,
2026***
At about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, members of the Vermont State
Police Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the young girl who went
missing after falling into the Lamoille River on Wednesday night near Arrowhead
Mountain Lake in Georgia.
Her body was brought to shore and was transported to the
Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the
cause and manner of death.
Crews continued searching until about 7 p.m. Thursday for a
relative of the girl who had jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue her.
He was not located. Search efforts have ended for the day and are expected to
resume Friday morning, July 3.
VSP will continue to provide updates as the search continues.
***Update No. 1, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 2,
2026***
Emergency crews resumed search and recovery efforts Thursday
morning after two people went into the water Wednesday night at Arrowhead
Mountain Lake in Georgia and did not resurface.
The Vermont State Police is leading the operation. Crews
arrived on scene before 8 a.m. Thursday. The effort includes VSP’s Underwater
Recovery Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Game wardens from the
Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife are assisting.
Conditions on the water are challenging following strong
thunderstorms overnight that caused water levels to rise and strengthened
currents.
As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the missing individuals have not
been located. The search will continue throughout the day for as long as the
conditions allow.
VSP will continue to share updates as new information becomes
available.
***Initial news release, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July
1, 2026***
Multiple emergency crews including the Vermont State Police
have responded to a report of two missing people at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in
the Franklin County town of Georgia.
The incident was reported at about 7:50 p.m. near the
intersection of Highbridge Road, also known as Route 104A, and Arrowhead Lake
Road. Initial reports indicated a group of relatives were fishing along the
shore when a young girl fell into the water, and a man jumped in to try to
rescue her. Neither of the individuals has been seen since.
A search is underway on the water near where the Lamoille
River empties into the lake. Agencies involved include fire departments from
Fairfax, Georgia and Milton; Colchester Technical Rescue; Fairfax Rescue; and
multiple components of the Vermont State Police including troopers from the
Field Force Division, the Underwater Recovery Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems
Program, an embedded mental health crisis worker, and the Victim Services Unit.
Search crews plan to remain on scene as long as conditions
permit Wednesday night and return as needed first thing Thursday morning.
No additional details are available at this time. The state
police will provide updates as the search effort proceeds.
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