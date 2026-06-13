Berlin Barracks // Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004399
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Thomas Howard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 1, 2026 at 1523 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Mile Marker 61, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Bruno Gubetta
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 1, 2026, at approximately 1523 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the Town of Waterbury. At that time, a Porsche 911 was observed traveling north on Interstate 89 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle's speed was observed to be in excess of 100 MPH. The posted speed limit on Interstate 89 is 65 MPH.
The vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified as Bruno Gubetta, of Waterbury, VT. Gubetta was issued a VCVC for speeding, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004, which carries a penalty of 2 points and a $530.00 fine. Additionally, Gubetta was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the offense of Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 16, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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