Berlin Barracks // Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Thomas Howard

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2026 at 1523 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Mile Marker 61, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Bruno Gubetta

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2026, at approximately 1523 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the Town of Waterbury. At that time, a Porsche 911 was observed traveling north on Interstate 89 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle's speed was observed to be in excess of 100 MPH. The posted speed limit on Interstate 89 is 65 MPH.

The vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified as Bruno Gubetta, of Waterbury, VT. Gubetta was issued a VCVC for speeding, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004, which carries a penalty of 2 points and a $530.00 fine. Additionally, Gubetta was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the offense of Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 16, 2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.