Stage 1 Fire Restrictions - Effective June 14, 2026

DELTA COUNTY, CO (6/12/2026)

Due to extreme wildfire risk across Delta County, Sheriff Mark Taylor is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The decision to implement fire restrictions was reached after consultation with Delta County Emergency Management, Delta County fire protection district chiefs, and state and federal wildfire management partners and a review of current fire indices.

“Delta County is experiencing a severe drought with very dry and hazardous conditions and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are a necessary and prudent step to help protect residents and personal property from the risk of a human-caused wildfire,” said Sheriff Taylor. “Please take these restrictions seriously to help protect Delta County from a destructive wildfire this summer.”

Delta County is experiencing extremely hot and dry weather patterns following record-low snowpack levels this past winter. The combination of low moisture levels, high temperatures, low humidity and high winds are creating extreme fire weather conditions. The Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management encourage all residents and visitors to take pro-active steps to mitigate wildfire risk and be extra vigilant with anything that can create a spark this summer.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect on Sunday morning and apply to all unincorporated areas of Delta County including Crawford and Sweitzer Lake State Parks and State Wildlife Areas. Restrictions will also apply within the Town limits of any municipality which elects by appropriate ordinance or resolution to adopt and apply the fire restrictions within their jurisdiction. Residents who live in the City of Delta or Towns of Cedaredge, Orchard City, Paonia, Hotchkiss or Crawford are encouraged to check with your Town Hall about restrictions in town limits.

Delta County restrictions do not apply to lands managed by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) or the National Park Service as restrictions are implemented on those lands by the managing agency. As of Friday, June 12, 2026, BLM lands within the Uncompahgre Field Office, including all BLM lands in Delta County were placed under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Residents who are planning recreational activities on federal lands should check the latest fire restrictions on federal lands and neighboring counties by visiting WestSlopeFireInfo.com.

While Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect, camp fires are only allowed in permanent fire pits, rings or BBQ grills at private residences or within a developed recreational site that is completely void of combustible material on the ground. The use of natural gas and other stoves/devices which can be turned on and off with a valve is allowed. Bon-fires and camp-fires on the ground in stone rings are prohibited as is the open burning of trash, debris or agricultural burning. Stage 1 also prohibits the use of explosives or fireworks of any kind as defined in C.R.S. 30-15-401(1)(n.7) to include exploding targets and tracer ammunition.

Smoking is restricted to inside a vehicle or outside in an area that is void of any combustible material and it is illegal to throw a cigarette butt out of a vehicle. Activities such as welding and grinding which create sparks should only be conducted in areas void of flammable vegetation at least 10 feet in diameter while in possession of a fire extinguisher. For full information on what is and is not allowed, please visit DeltaCountyCO.gov/FireBan and download the Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order and infographic.

Violation of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions may result in a citation for violation of Delta County Ordinance 2024-02. If a fire burns onto the property of another or starts a wildfire, individuals found responsible may be liable for restitution costs including wildfire suppression expenses, property damage and other associated costs.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are implemented to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and are rescinded by Order of the Sheriff or weather conditions worsen and Stage 2 fire restrictions are implemented.

Residents, visitors and businesses are encouraged to stay proactive and informed this summer by taking the following steps:

• Sign up for Delta County Alerts – the official emergency alert platform for Delta County by visiting DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts

• Mitigate the wildfire risk to your home by creating defensible space and hardening your home to fire embers. Learn more at the CO State Forest Website at: csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation/

• Now is the time to prepare your home for a wildfire evacuation – Build a Go-Kit, gather important documents and irreplaceable belongings and create detailed inventories of your home contents before smoke is in the air. Learn more about how to Build a Kit and Evacuation plan at Ready.gov/Plan

Please help us protect the beauty and resources of Delta County by practicing fire safety this summer, adhering to fire restrictions and exercising caution when recreating on public lands!