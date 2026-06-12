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Power in Partnership: Garnet Mesa Solar Lights Up Delta County

The Garnet Mesa Solar Project in Delta County is now online.

In The News Posted on June 12, 2026

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Power in Partnership: Garnet Mesa Solar Lights Up Delta County

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