MaineDOT to Replace Culvert on Route 202 in Waterboro

WATERBORO–June 12, 2026 – Starting June 15, the Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on a culvert replacement project on Route 202 in Waterboro.

Crews will be replacing the existing culvert with a new 8' rise and 12' span, 94' long pre-cast structure with a stream channel built inside to comply with fish passage requirements.

Drivers should anticipate minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project. The existing road will be built out as necessary to shift traffic to the left or right to facilitate the installation of the new structure.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor on this project is Wyman & Simpson of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $1,195,000.