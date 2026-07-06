MaineDOT to Conduct Interstate Crack Sealing from Pittsfield to Herseytown

Drivers should plan for lane closures and delays.

AUGUSTA – July 6, 2026 — Starting July 7, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin crack sealing the interstate across Maine in the following towns: Alton, Carmel, Etna, Hampden, Hermon, Medway, Newburgh, Newport, Orono, Pittsfield, Palmyra, Plymouth, Sherman, Veazie, Bangor, Old Town, Argyle, Benedicta, and Herseytown. In addition to those towns, the following unorganized territory, T1 R6 WELS, and unorganized townships, T2 R9 NWP and T2 R8 NWP in Penobscot County, will have crack sealing done as part of this highway preservation paving project.

The project work will be done in segments.

Drivers will encounter lane closures up to 4 miles in length in some locations and up to 6 miles in length in other locations.

July 7–10 (6 AM–7 PM): Northbound from Lincoln (Exit 227) to Medway (just to the south of the Medway rest area) - 14.8 miles

July 12–15 (7 PM–6 AM): Northbound from Bangor (Hogan Road) to Argyle (Birch Stream) - 14.1 miles

July 16, 19 and 20 (7PM-6AM): Southbound from Newport (railroad overpass) to Pittsfield (Exit 150) - 7.5 miles

July 21–23 (7 PM–6 AM): Northbound from Newport (railroad overpass) to Hampden (north of the Hampden rest area) - 18.9 miles

July 27–31 (6 AM–7 PM): Northbound from Medway (Exit 244) to Herseytown (town line) - 11.4 miles

Work is expected to be completed by August 2026.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling in work zones.

The contractor for this project is Annseal, Inc. of Johnson City, New York.

The contract amount is $419,100.