June 12, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

BEACON HILL

Haiti World Cup Fan Walk, Boylston Street – Saturday, June 13, 2026

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, fans of Haiti and the World Cup will be gathering at Copley Square to walk down Boylston Street to the Boston Common in celebration. The formation will start at about 12 p.m. and the walk will step off at 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate to the Boston Public Garden

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 14, 2026

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade is always held on the Sunday before June 17th, which for this year is June 14, 2026. The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street. There will be a 5K run before the parade and a block party on the day before the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Vine Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue - Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Common Street - Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street - Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street - Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street - Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Adams Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

DOWNTOWN

Essex Street FIFA World Cup, Law Enforcement Support Games 1 and 2 – Saturday, June 13, 2026 and Tuesday, June 16, 2026

During World Cup games at Boston Stadium the MBTA will be implementing a Traffic Management Plan that closes Summer Street, creates a traffic diversion and a queue line for attendees that are traveling by train to the stadium. The BTD will be establishing a temporary parking restriction on Essex Street to stage assets. This first posting request shall address Games 1 and 2 which are scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026 and Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Essex Street - Both sides, from South Street to Atlantic Avenue

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race – Wednesday, June 24, 2026

The annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 starting at 7:15PM. Approximately 7,000 participants will run/walk the racecourse that starts and ends on Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Wednesday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street South - West side, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Commonwealth Avenue - North side, North roadway, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Fan Fest at Boston City Hall Plaza, FIFA World Cup, Law Enforcement Needs – Friday, June 12, 2026 to Saturday, June 27, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 is the start of Fan Fest on City Hall Plaza. The event will run through to Saturday, June 27, 2026. The BTD will be establishing a temporary parking restriction on New Chardon Street to stage police assets related to the event.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following street:

New Chardon Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

FENWAY

Tartan Army World Cup Fan Walk - Sunday, June 14, 2026

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Tartan Army will be celebrating Scotland and the World Cup with an event that starts at Evans Way with live music and then a walk, stepping off at 4 p.m. to Fenway Park mostly using roadways and sidewalks that are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Recreation exiting onto City of Boston roadways at Boylston Street at Ipswich Street, following Ipswich Street to Lansdowne Street where the walk will disperse.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Evans Way, All of It - Both sides of all legs, from Fenway to Tetlow Street (i.e. both the Isabella Gardener Museum side and the house side, including the park side) and the section by the Massachusetts College of Art and Design

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.