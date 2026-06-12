City of Boston Announces Return of ‘Color Flows’ Activations Downtown For Residents and Visitors to Enjoy This Summer

The City of Boston announced the return of ‘Color Flows’ to Winter Street in Downtown Crossing, and the expansion of the program to Liberty Tree Plaza in Chinatown. Over the next few months, these areas will be transformed by colorful art installations, food trucks, and cultural programming. ‘Color Flows’ is part of the City’s broader effort to reimagine how Boston’s streets and pedestrian zones can be safer, more engaging, and enjoyable for all.

“As we continue reimagining our streets and pedestrian areas, we’re excited to welcome back Color Flows and expand this vibrant activation of arts and culture to Liberty Tree Plaza in Chinatown,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These installations honor the cultures that make every corner of our city unique and create new ways for residents and visitors to connect and enjoy our neighborhoods.”

”I’m excited for the Planning Department to bring back the successful Color Flows on Winter Street and expand the program to our newest location in Chinatown on the historic Liberty Tree Plaza,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “This program brings our streets to life, our communities together, and shows the great potential of how pedestrian zones throughout the city can be a place for community-building and play.”

On Winter Street, residents and visitors can enjoy public art, lighting, food trucks, colorful seating and plantings, and light pop-up programming for all ages. The street mural and other public art is by Sabrina Dorsainvil. ‘Color Flows on Winter Street’ will take place daily from 11am-6pm from June 11-October 31.

In Chinatown, ‘Color Flows at Liberty Tree Plaza’ will feature public art installations by Ivy Wong, Ashley Jin, and Lani Asunción. The art responds to the theme ‘With Care.’ The artists were prompted to interpret what care looks and feels like in the beloved Chinatown neighborhood. Liberty Tree Plaza will also be activated through a reinterpretation of the site’s legacy as a civic gathering space through contemporary art and cultural programming. This programming will include: Tai Chi, Lion Dancing, martial arts, musical instruments, arts and crafts, storytime, and music time. Color Flows at Liberty Tree Plaza’ will take place daily from 10am-5pm from June 11-August 1.

"The Downtown Boston Alliance is a proud partner to the City of Boston in bringing back Color Flows for this historic summer," said President of the Downtown Boston Alliance Michael J. Nichols. "This project animates a vital corridor, and we are excited to help leverage its success to support Downtown Crossing's businesses, celebrate local artists, and ensure a safe, welcoming environment for millions of global visitors this summer."

"Chinatown Main Street is excited to collaborate with so many City of Boston departments and our local community members to bring Color Flows at Liberty Tree Plaza to life," said Executive Director of Chinatown Main Street Debbie Ho. "We are grateful to all folks involved in making Liberty Tree Plaza iconic!"

As part of the Boston Design Vision, ‘Color Flows’ tests new approaches to transforming public spaces as hubs of community, culture, and economic investment.

This summer Boston is welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the city’s history, culture, and strong neighborhoods, hosting major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan festival, Sail Boston, and Boston 250. From iconic large-scale celebrations to community-based programming like watch parties and small business activations, Boston is creating dynamic, welcoming experiences in every corner of the city. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Neighborhood Business Guide to discover local restaurants, shops, and other activities this Summer.

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About the Planning Department

The City of Boston’s Planning Department shapes growth that serves Boston’s residents and centers their needs. Our mission is to address our City’s greatest challenges: resilience, affordability, and equity, and to take real estate actions and prioritize planning, development, and urban design solutions that further these priorities. We seek to build trust with communities through transparent processes that embrace predictable growth and shape a more inclusive city for all. Learn more at bostonplans.org, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BostonPlans.