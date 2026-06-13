Mayor Michelle Wu Announces More than 500 Free World Cup Tickets for Boston Residents

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston, in partnership with the Boston Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, has worked with private partners and individuals to provide more than 500 tickets and round trip transportation to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at no charge to Boston residents. This announcement was made by Mayor Wu ahead of the first World Cup match at Boston Stadium.

“As Boston hosts visitors and fans from all around the world this summer, we are proud to partner in ensuring that this extraordinary moment of World Cup excitement is shared by Boston’s young people and community members too,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “More than a free ticket, the opportunity to attend the games is about creating memories that will last a lifetime. We thank all our private partners who have stepped up to make this possible for Boston families.”

To distribute tickets, the City will partner with local soccer, youth-serving, and cultural organizations, including groups with deep ties to the countries and communities represented in the World Cup matches at Boston Stadium, including Soccer Unity Project.

“We are deeply grateful to Mayor Wu and her administration and all the partners that made this possible, and for championing opportunities like this that make it clear the FIFA World Cup belongs to every Bostonian,” said Caroline K. Foscato, president and founder of Soccer Unity Project. “The World Cup is far more than a sporting event—it is a global celebration of culture, community, and human connection. Ensuring that the young people and families who define our city can experience, participate in, and be inspired by this moment is essential. By expanding access, breaking down barriers, and creating pathways for inclusion, this initiative reflects the very best of what the World Cup represents. It will help ensure that the tournament’s impact extends far beyond the matches themselves, leaving a lasting legacy of opportunity, belonging, and community pride in neighborhoods across Boston.”

This initiative was made possible by a community of corporations and individuals, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Legacy Football Club, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Eastern Bank, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Puma, Related Beal, WHOOP, Ron Druker and The Druker Company, Ltd., Alicia Cooney and Stephen Quigley, Barrie Landry, and Dan and Julie Kenary.

For soccer fans, City Hall Plaza will serve as the city's central gathering place to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™, featuring live match broadcasts and a Cultural Showcase highlighting local artists, musicians, and performers. FIFA Fan Festival™ Boston is free and open to the public. Due to space limitations attendees must register for a pass in advance. Registration does not guarantee entry if City Hall Plaza reaches capacity on any given day.

This summer Boston is welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the city’s history, culture, and strong neighborhoods, hosting major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan festival, Sail Boston, and Boston 250. From iconic large-scale celebrations to community-based programming like watch parties and small business activations, Boston is creating dynamic, welcoming experiences in every corner of the city. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Neighborhood Business Guide to discover local restaurants, shops, and other activities this Summer.