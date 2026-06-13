Rackfinity, a provider of intelligent technology solutions, has entered into a collaboration alongside aerospace pioneers SpaceX and Raytheon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rackfinity, a provider of intelligent technology solutions, has entered into a collaboration alongside aerospace pioneers SpaceX and Raytheon. This partnership focuses on improving the physical setups used for aerospace data tracking, establishing a new standard for mission-critical satellite communications, defense networks, and flight planning.Securing the Foundations of Advanced Aerospace NetworksWhen setting up aerospace technology, organizing the physical room is just as important as configuring the software. Many companies looking to expand their digital capabilities must face the question: What is cloud infrastructure if it lacks a stable, organized physical space to house the actual equipment?True cloud networks rely entirely on rows of physical computers running inside heavy-duty metal cabinets that require proper air circulation and safe power setups to prevent sudden breakdowns.To meet these demands, Rackfinity steps in as a trusted global infrastructure partner, bringing the technical expertise and durable gear required to back up technology setups from the initial floor layout to the final delivery. Through this team effort, Rackfinity delivers physical infrastructure systems, ensuring that advanced computer systems stay cool, safe, and operational.Putting a Special Strategy into ActionIn the industry of aerospace, equipment guidelines are strict and leave no room for unexpected mistakes. To follow these standards, Rackfinity works directly with tech teams from SpaceX and Raytheon to design and roll out a priority infrastructure plan This plan directly maps out exact room layouts, cleans up a mess of wires to prevent maintenance errors, and improves airflow pathways so that hardware never slows down or overheats.Rackfinity also utilizes domestic manufacturing partnerships to supply American-made parts. By avoiding overseas shipping delays, this approach ensures that facility upgrades and defense-related projects stay on schedule.Elevate Your Technology with RackfinityFor years, Rackfinity has delivered custom structural layouts. Collaborating with innovators in the aerospace industry allows Rackfinity to maintain its reputation built on trust and quality. This initiative represents an step forward in creating secure, organized spaces capable of powering the next generation of aviation, defense, and space exploration.

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