Rackfinity's Role in Supporting SpaceX and Raytheon Infrastructure and Technology

Rackfinity aims to assist SpaceX and Raytheon as they travel through the stars and defend our nation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rackfinity is excited to partner with SpaceX and Raytheon, prominent aerospace and defense companies. Through comprehensive end-to-end solutions, Rackfinity aims to assist SpaceX and Raytheon as they travel through the stars and defend our nation.Rackfinity’s Role in SpaceX and Raytheon’s Priority Infrastructure Plans Founded in 2002 by tech billionaire Elon Musk, SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets for aerospace research and exploration. Since its foundation, the aerospace manufacturer has launched over 700 rockets.80 years before the creation of SpaceX, engineer and inventor Vannevar Bush founded Raytheon, a United States defense contractor. Now a unit of the RTX Corporation, Raytheon continues to help develop military technology and defense systems.Rackfinity’s role in SpaceX and Raytheon’s infrastructure plan is to provide support through the implementation of IT equipment.Steve Kirchoff, Founder and CEO of Rackfinity, states, “Choosing Rackfinity means having someone looking out for you that will find you not only the most effective but cost-effective solution for your business.” What is Cloud Infrastructure and Why Is It Important?In the past decade, innovations like cloud infrastructure have played an important role in data storage and processing. Rackfinity has acquired affiliations and certifications from companies such as ISNetworld, Ariba, Paymode, Exostar, Transcepta, and Coupa.With these qualifications, Rackfinity can offer assistance to companies looking to revamp their infrastructure systems through cloud computing technologies.Cloud infrastructure provides exponential scalability, intuitive features, and comprehensive safety protocols. In addition, cloud infrastructure utilizes IoT (Internet of Things) analytics to help organizations process information and create actionable solutions.Lastly, through digital supply networks, aerospace and defense companies can improve efficiency with streamlined information management.About RackfinityRackfinity has more than a decade of experience in intelligent technologies. The tech supplier offers tailored solutions, installation services, and a variety of workplace IT equipment.For more information, please visit our website.

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