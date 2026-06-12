Ensuring Every Breath Counts: Firefighter Respirator Testing Underway

Published on: June 12, 2026

Instructors from the Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training’s Fire Program Division are conducting several days of required respiratory protection fit testing this week with members of the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department.

Falmouth is one of several fire departments across Barnstable County that utilizes the Center’s services to help ensure firefighters have properly fitted respiratory protection equipment before entering hazardous environments.

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, including NFPA 1500 and NFPA 1404, require firefighters and emergency responders to undergo Quantitative Fit Testing (QNFT) using specialized equipment that measures the effectiveness of a respirator’s seal. Testing is required before initial use in Immediately Dangerous to Life or Health (IDLH) environments, annually thereafter, and whenever a firefighter is issued a new facepiece.

These evaluations help ensure respiratory protection equipment performs as intended, supporting the safety and readiness of the firefighters who serve our communities every day.