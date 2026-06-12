Solary Canal Improvements Underway

↑ Back to Top System.Collections.Generic.Dictionary`2[System.String,System.String][Model.DefaultLanguage] ▾ /images/default-source/inner-banner/featuredstories.jpg?sfvrsn=9d0f1519_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---community-services.jpg?sfvrsn=7247dd23_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---news.jpg?sfvrsn=ea8993e5_7 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---es.jpg?sfvrsn=eb340fe0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---hr.jpg?sfvrsn=d7719de3_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---county-attorney.jpg?sfvrsn=fda0c484_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---museum.jpg?sfvrsn=b1aee3ff_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/office-of-strategic-initiatives.jpg?sfvrsn=e5419661_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---cmo.jpg?sfvrsn=68a7c6f8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/contactus-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=c27f5cae_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/video-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=bef591cf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---communications.jpg?sfvrsn=e4f89971_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---bcc.jpg?sfvrsn=95f36ca0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/404-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=516a5cae_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---econdev.jpg?sfvrsn=72c8818_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fleet-facilities.jpg?sfvrsn=1aefd973_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---parks.jpg?sfvrsn=aa1927f4_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---em.jpg?sfvrsn=eee0b30f_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---ds.jpg?sfvrsn=dd9673cc_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/people-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=f29fbd21_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/guide-tocounty-services.jpg?sfvrsn=cc966812_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---events.jpg?sfvrsn=b1f72414_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fd.jpg?sfvrsn=9ddf3754_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---office-of-organizational-performance-strategy---sample-1.jpg?sfvrsn=3132f835_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---util.jpg?sfvrsn=b2c77697_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---library.jpg?sfvrsn=1abff1ee_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/newsletter-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a2fb160b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---it.jpg?sfvrsn=f670d062_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---pw.jpg?sfvrsn=5c28e121_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/document-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=e7a4cde5_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/all-forms-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=2c1ddef1_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/searchresults-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a0c7336b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/location-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=698e6fce_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---rm.jpg?sfvrsn=5ce78885_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---budget.jpg?sfvrsn=f2e31fcf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/phonedirectory-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=7adf09d8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 Solary Canal Improvements Underway Progress is underway on the De Leon Street/Solary Canal Improvement Project, an important initiative focused on strengthening critical infrastructure. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Solary Canal experienced severe erosion damage that undermined De Leon Street. The project is designed to stabilize and reinforce Solary Canal, repairing erosion damage while strengthening the canal’s ability to withstand future storm events. Improvements will also increase the canal’s capacity to convey stormwater, helping water move more efficiently through the area and reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall. At the same time, crews are widening De Leon Street to meet County standards. Once complete, the project will enhance public safety, improve drainage performance, reduce future storm impacts, and create a more resilient infrastructure system that will serve the community for years to come. Published: June 12, 2026 This website uses cookies to enhance user experience. Accept

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