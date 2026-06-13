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New Law Expands Access to Compensation Effective Dec. 31, 2025

A new law that expands eligibility for victim compensation funding will take effect on Dec. 31, 2025. The law removes the requirement that victims provide documentation from law enforcement to be eligible for compensation and extends the deadline to apply for financial assistance from one year to three, among other changes. The effective date provides the Office of Victim Services adequate time to prepare for the implementation of changes included in the law.

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New Law Expands Access to Compensation Effective Dec. 31, 2025

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