OVS Launches Grant Application Period for Programs Supporting Vic...

The New York State Office of Victim Services (OVS) announces the funding opportunity available to community-based organizations and public agencies that provide direct assistance to victims of crime in New York State.

The 2026 Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance Grant Program - Request for Applications (RFA) outlines how to apply for funding to support services that meet the immediate and long-term needs of victims of crime.

Direct assistance may include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, therapy, and more. Funds may be used to support existing programs, expand existing programs, or develop new programs that address emerging needs, gaps in services, and training of victim service advocates.

The deadline to respond to the request for applications is Monday, March 23, 2026 at 5 p.m.

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