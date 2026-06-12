State Law Enforcement Academy appoints new director

SANTA FE — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced the appointment of Fabian M. Valdez as the new director of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

Valdez was selected following an extensive and highly competitive search process that spanned more than a year and attracted candidates from across the country. After a comprehensive evaluation of leadership experience, training expertise, and organizational vision, DPS identified Valdez as the candidate best positioned to lead the academy and help shape the future of law enforcement training in New Mexico.

Valdez brings more than 28 years of sworn law enforcement experience, including four years as Chief of Police in San Fernando, California, and prior service with the San Gabriel Police Department.

Throughout his career, Valdez advanced through the ranks from patrol officer to chief, overseeing patrol operations, investigations, professional standards, administrative functions, and comprehensive training programs. He is also an experienced academy instructor at the Rio Hondo Police Academy (POST-approved curriculum) and a part-time university professor, teaching business, leadership, and criminal justice courses. Valdez holds a Master of Business Administration in Leadership and Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of La Verne and has completed extensive POST executive and supervisory training.

“After an extensive and highly competitive search, we are proud to welcome Fabian Valdez as the next director of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie. “We were deliberate in our selection because this position plays a critical role in shaping the future of law enforcement across our state. Chief Valdez distinguished himself through his proven leadership, commitment to professional excellence, and clear vision for preparing officers to meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve. I am confident he will elevate the academy and continue strengthening the profession in New Mexico.”

“Throughout the selection process, Fabian consistently demonstrated the qualities we were looking for in a leader – integrity, innovation, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to developing others,” said DPS Deputy Cabinet Secretary Sylvia Serna. “This appointment represents the culmination of an exhaustive search and reflects our commitment to finding the right leader – not simply filling a vacancy. His extensive experience in training, organizational leadership, and officer wellness makes him uniquely qualified to lead the academy into its next chapter. We are excited about the energy, expertise, and perspective he brings to this important role.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as director of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy,” Valdez said. “Law enforcement training shapes not only the success of officers, but the trust and confidence communities place in those who serve them. I look forward to working alongside our instructors, cadets, agencies, and partners across New Mexico to build on the academy’s strong foundation, invest in the next generation of law enforcement professionals, and ensure our officers are prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Valdez is scheduled to assume leadership of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy on June 22, 2026.

Valdez’s career includes executive oversight of violent crimes, gang enforcement, and internal affairs; implementation of department modernization and officer wellness programs; securing grant funding for technology and community initiatives; and instructing POST-approved courses in community policing and victimology. He has accumulated more than 1,000 hours of specialized law enforcement education and holds numerous POST certificates, including Executive Development and Command College.

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