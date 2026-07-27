‘People Profile’: Featuring Senior Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) Program Analyst – Jessica Morales

DPS: What do you enjoy most about working with your team?

Jessica: For the past 14 Years, I’ve proudly served with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s SORNA program. Managing over 3,000 sex offenders for the whole state. One of the things I enjoy most about my work is mentoring and training others. We recently welcomed a new team member, and I had the opportunity to train her in all aspects of the position. By rotating responsibilities and providing hands-on experience, I help ensure she develops a well-rounded understanding of the work.

I enjoy sharing my knowledge, supporting my coworkers, and working together to ensure our responsibilities are carried out accurately and consistently. Knowing our work contributes to public safety makes it even more rewarding.

DPS: Is there a project or initiative you’re especially proud of?

Jessica: One project I’m especially proud of is our recent FBI audit focused on SORNA compliance. While I had participated previously, this was my first time serving in a lead role as a senior analyst. The experience required extensive preparation, organization, and coordination to ensure all required information was submitted accurately and on time.

Completing the audit gave me valuable experience working directly with federal partners, strengthened my technical skills, and expanded my understanding of compliance requirements. Successfully navigating the process was a rewarding professional accomplishment and an important learning opportunity.

DPS: What’s something people often misunderstand about your job

Jessica: One common misconception is that if an individual is not required to register in anther state, they automatically won’t be required to register in New Mexico. In reality, registration requirements vary from state to state.

Determining whether someone must register in New Mexico often requires a detailed review of convictions records, release dates, supervision status, and applicable statutes. Out-of-state convictions frequently undergo a formal comparison process to determine how they align with New Mexico law. It’s a complex process that relies heavily on documentation, accuracy, and careful review.

DPS: How do you continue learning and growing professionally?

Jessica: I continue learning by collaborating with coworkers and staying engaged with different programs throughout the department. Every day presents opportunities to learn something new.

Recently, I’ve expanded my knowledge of AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) as we continue transitioning to digital Live Scan technology. I’ve also gained experience working with NCIC (National Crime Information Center) queries particularly when supporting audits and assisting with requests from federal partners.

In addition, I coordinate with teams involved in processes such as expungements to ensure our records remain accurate and up to date. Continuous learning helps me adapt to new systems, strengthen my skills, and better support our mission.

DPS: What values guide you in your work every day?

Jessica: Protecting the public and supporting law enforcement are the values that guide my work every day.

I assist officers by helping them understand registration requirements, navigate complex situations, and locate accurate information when questions arise. Whether it’s clarifying procedures or helping maintain accurate records, my goal is to provide reliable support that helps law enforcement agencies serve their communities effectively.

I take pride in being a dependable resource and contributing to the larger mission of public safety across New Mexico.

DPS: What’s one piece of feedback you’re received that shaped your approach?

Jessica: Through my work with the FBI, Sheriff’s Offices, and the U.S. Marshals Service, I’ve received positive feedback about my ability to respond quickly and accurately to time-sensitive requests.

Many of those requests involve reviewing out-of-state convictions and determining how they align with New Mexico statutes. Completing those reviews requires careful attention to detail, through documentation, and a strong understanding of the law.

That feedback reinforced the importance of being responsive, precise, and dependable. It reminded me that the quality and timeliness of my work directly support investigations, law enforcements efforts, and public safety.

DPS: Outside of work, what hobbies or interest help you recharge?

Jessica: Family time is one of my favorite ways to recharge. I enjoy cooking traditional New Mexican foods such as beans, tortillas, and chile, as well as traveling and camping whenever I can.

I also enjoy spending time with my three children and boyfriend, whether we’re watching movies together, trying new restaurants, or exploring places around Albuquerque. I’m a fan of classic films like Purple Rain and Dirty Dancing, and I never pass up the chance to watch a good scary movie.

Story by New Mexico Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer John Heil.