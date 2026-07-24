NMSP Investigates Multi-Agency Task Force Officer Involved Shooting in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, N.M. – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with a Multi-Agency Task Force, is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on the morning of July 23, 2026. Click here to see more.

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