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NMSP Investigates Multi-Agency Task Force Officer Involved Shooting in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, N.M. –  The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with a Multi-Agency Task Force, is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on the morning of July 23, 2026.  Click here to see more.

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NMSP Investigates Multi-Agency Task Force Officer Involved Shooting in Albuquerque

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