West Nile Virus in Broomfield

West Nile virus is spread by mosquito bites and can cause mild or severe illness. Public health officials are urging the public to wear effective bug spray and take other protective measures against mosquitoes.

In Colorado, most human cases are reported in the summer when mosquito numbers are at their highest. Symptoms may include a fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. If you develop symptoms after a mosquito bite, contact your health care provider. People older than 50 years and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness, and West Nile virus can be deadly. However, anyone at any age or health level can get West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus can be buzzing around your own backyard or on your nightly family walk around the block. To protect yourself from mosquitoes, continue to use an EPA-registered bug repellant, wear protective clothing, drain standing water around your home and be diligent at dawn and dusk at any outdoor summer celebrations, sports games and hikes.

Learn about Vector Disease Control’s mosquito spray schedules and learn how to submit a mosquito complaint at Broomfield.org/Mosquito. Learn more about West Nile virus prevention and symptoms at Broomfield.org/WestNile.