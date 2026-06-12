Non-Hazardous Algae Bloom Causing Changes to Drinking Water Taste and Odor for Some People

Broomfield residents may be reading about algae blooms occurring across the Front Range and throughout Colorado right now. Due to drought conditions, below-average snowpack, warming temperatures and other environmental factors, many reservoirs and water bodies across the state are experiencing increased algae activity. Broomfield is not immune to these regional conditions.

As a result, Broomfield’s drinking water may currently have an unpleasant taste and odor that has been described as metallic, earthy or musty. The cause of the problem is naturally occurring algae in one of our source reservoirs that can produce taste and odor compounds. While these compounds can affect the taste and smell of drinking water, they are not hazardous and Broomfield’s drinking water continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards.

The taste and odor issue may be more noticeable in some areas of the community than others. Because Broomfield receives water from multiple sources, neighborhoods in the northeastern portions of the city may experience the effects more strongly than areas served by other water supplies. Individual sensitivity to taste and odor compounds can also vary significantly, so some may notice the change more readily than others. If you do not detect a difference in the taste or smell of the water, there is no cause for concern, this is a normal variation in perception and does not indicate a problem with your water service.

The Water Treatment Plant has responded by adjusting treatment to include powdered activated carbon, which is commonly used to adsorb natural organic compounds and taste and odor compounds in drinking water treatment. With this additional treatment, you can expect a gradual improvement in the water’s taste and odor as the water moves through the system. CCOB staff will continue to adjust treatment as needed to address this issue.

CCOB staff understands that changes in drinking water quality can be concerning and while the taste and odor may be unpleasant, the water remains safe to drink and use for all normal household purposes.

If you would like further information or to bring an issue forward, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 303-464-5600 or waterutilities@broomfield.org. More information about water quality, monitoring, testing and safety standards can be found in the Water Quality web section.



