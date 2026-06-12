DPS Releases Details in Midland Shooting

AUSTIN – This morning, at about 8:00 CST, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with the Midland Police Department (MPD) and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners, responded to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street in Midland, Texas. Preliminary information shows that when they arrived, the suspect, now identified as Victor Mata Villarreal, 45, who resided in Odessa, began firing shots at officers and bystanders and then barricaded himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic building.

DPS and other responding officers immediately established a perimeter around the building to mitigate the threat. After a standoff, the suspect was located inside the building, deceased at around 12:30 p.m. CST.

At this time, DPS can confirm one victim is dead, and 10 others are injured. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Villarreal had been wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer after firing multiple shots at an MPD officer during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

At the request of MPD, the Texas Rangers are investigating this active shooter incident. As this is an active investigation, no additional information is being released. The Texas Rangers ask that anyone with information related to the incident please come forward.

Drivers are asked to please find alternate routes around the area as authorities remain on the scene. West Wall Street/Business 20 from the intersection of Fasken Road, across from Cavender Subaru, to Loop 250 in Midland, is expected to remain closed for the next 24 - 48 hours.

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(HQ 2026-065)