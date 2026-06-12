Maine DOE Update – June 12, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

SUN Bucks and SUN Meals Programs Return in the Summer of 2026 to Aid Food Access for Maine Children

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), is pleased to announce the return of the SUN Bucks and SUN Meals programs in the summer of 2026. These programs, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), help to ensure that Maine children continue to have access to healthy, nutritious food during the summer months when school meals and snacks are not available. | More

Filing of Chapter 101 – Maine Unified Special Education Regulation (Emergency Rulemaking)

This morning, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) filed an emergency rule to protect the health, safety, and educational rights of students with disabilities and the dedicated professionals who serve them. This change allows private schools serving as educational placements for students in special education to be parties in mediations, due process hearings, and expedited due process hearings. The emergency rule takes effect immediately upon its filing on June 12, 2026. | More

Reflections from a Successful Third Annual Maine DOE ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education hosted its third annual “I Belong” Youth Summit at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Every spring, this event provides an opportunity for students with disabilities from across Maine to explore post-secondary pathways as they approach “transition” age—the time for planning for adult life after high school. | More

Augusta Schools Receives Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is pleased to announce the award of a one-time, competitive Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant to Augusta Schools, in the amount of $75,000. | More

Maine Educators Honored as 2026 Curriculum Leader and Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) in recognizing two outstanding educational leaders whose dedication to teaching, learning, and student success has made a lasting impact in their schools and communities. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

2026 Waldo County Teacher of the Year Brings Economics to Life for Monroe Elementary School Students

When students in Rachel Norgang’s second- and third-grade classes at Monroe Elementary School learn about economics, they don’t just read about businesses in a textbook. They visit gravel pits, tour working farms, explore event venues, and meet artists whose work is displayed around the world. | More

Athens Community School Brings Families Together Through “One School, One Book” Earth Day Project

From April 6-16, 2026, Athens Community School held its annual “One School, One Book” project, designed to use literature to connect classrooms, families, and communities and bring attention to important issues. | More

Mt. Blue’s Alternative Learning Program Expands Student Opportunity Through Relationship-Based and Experiential Learning

For some students, success in school begins when learning becomes more flexible, personalized, and connected to real life. At the Alternative Learning Program (ALP) located within Mt. Blue High School, alternative education teachers are working to create that environment through relationship-based instruction, project-based learning, and opportunities that extend beyond the traditional classroom. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

As more Maine elementary schools expand their preschool offerings and implement whole-student approaches across the pre-K through grade 3 span, elementary administrators have expressed a need for professional learning tailored to early learning leadership. In response, the Maine DOE created the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, a dynamic professional learning series designed to meet these needs and support leadership development. Since its launch in 2021, the Fellowship has served five cohorts of elementary school leaders. The next Leading Early Learning Fellowship cohort will launch during the 2026-2027 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 10, 2026. | More

REMINDER: Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities. | More

Registration Open for July Holocaust Education Seminar for Maine Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing a summer professional learning opportunity for educators interested in strengthening Holocaust and human rights education in the classroom. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.