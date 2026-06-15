Doodle Labs Expands European Strategy to Support NATO-Aligned Autonomous Systems Programs

Doodle Labs

Company increases focus on European defense customers as demand grows for resilient, trusted connectivity for drones and autonomous systems

Our focus is to help European OEMs and defense organizations build that connected battlefield with resilient, field-proven technology that can scale.” — Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doodle Labs , a leader in resilient connectivity for autonomous systems in defense and commercial markets, today announced an expanded European strategy to support NATO-aligned defense organizations, drone OEMs, and robotics companies deploying autonomous systems in contested environments.The announcement comes as defense leaders, technology providers, and procurement organizations gather in Paris for Eurosatory , where unmanned systems, electronic warfare resilience, and trusted supply chains are expected to be central themes.Doodle Labs has long operated as a global company, with a U.S. headquarters, major operations in Singapore, and customers and partners around the world. As European defense organizations accelerate investment in autonomous systems, Doodle Labs is increasing its regional focus through planned investments in customer support, application engineering, sales resources, and local manufacturing.“Europe is moving quickly to field autonomous systems at scale, and resilient connectivity is becoming one of the core technologies that determines whether those systems can operate effectively in the field,” said Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs. “Doodle Labs has always been built for global markets, and we are taking deliberate steps to support European customers with the local responsiveness, technical expertise, and trusted supply chain options they require.”Reliable communications links are now central to modern defense operations. As unmanned systems are deployed across contested environments, operators must maintain control, preserve critical data flows, and protect platforms from electronic warfare threats. For European customers, those requirements are increasingly connected to broader questions around local support, sovereign capability, and supply chain resilience.Doodle Labs’ Mesh Rider radios and Sense technologies are designed to provide secure, long-range, high-throughput connectivity for drones, robots, and autonomous systems operating in demanding RF environments. The company’s products support a wide range of platform architectures, mission profiles, and regional spectrum requirements across defense, industrial, and commercial applications.“The future of defense autonomy depends on the communications layer that allows systems to work together across air, land, sea, and human-operated platforms,” added Parikh. “Our focus is to help European OEMs and defense organizations build that connected battlefield with resilient, field-proven technology that can scale.”Doodle Labs will be exhibiting at Eurosatory in Hall 5A , Stand DE300, where its team will be available to meet with defense organizations, OEMs, and technology partners to discuss resilient connectivity for autonomous systems operating in contested environments.About Doodle LabsDoodle Labs is the global leader in resilient wireless networking for drones, robots, and autonomous systems. The company’s Mesh Rider and Sense technologies deliver secure, long-range, and high-throughput connectivity that keeps autonomous platforms connected in the most challenging environments. Doodle Labs products are NDAA-compliant, manufactured through trusted global partners, and proven in field deployments across defense, industrial, and commercial applications. With headquarters in the United States and offices worldwide, Doodle Labs is building the communications infrastructure that powers the connected future of autonomy. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com

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