Buzz Solutions Raises $20 Million Series A Led by S3 Ventures to Power the Next Generation of Grid Intelligence

Funding accelerates the company’s AI platform as utilities modernize critical infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand from AI and electrification

Utilities are under increasing pressure to improve grid reliability—while supporting AI-driven load growth, integrating renewable energy, and protecting communities from infrastructure-related risks,” — Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and Co-Founder of Buzz Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzz Solutions , an AI software company that enables a smart, stable, and resilient energy infrastructure, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The round was led by S3 Ventures, with significant follow-on participation from GoPoint Ventures. Existing investors HearstLab and Blackhorn Ventures also participated. Leading utilities—including Dominion Energy, American Electric Power, the New York Power Authority, and others—use Buzz to scale inspection programs and improve reliability across critical infrastructure.The investment comes as the power utility industry reaches a critical inflection point. AI data centers are accelerating electricity demand and intensifying the need for reliable grid capacity—while utility-scale solar, electrification, extreme weather, and aging infrastructure are forcing utilities to rethink how they inspect, maintain, and manage the physical grid.Meeting this demand requires more than new power generation and expanded capacity. Utilities of all sizes also need faster visibility into asset health, better coordination across teams, and a more intelligent way to manage new and existing infrastructure that keeps power flowing.Buzz Solutions addresses this challenge through PowerAI, its AI-powered visual inspection platform. The company built its library of AI models on a large, proprietary data set. PowerAI functions as the intelligence and orchestration layer that connects inspection data, asset records, and utility workflows across systems and teams. By unifying data from drone programs, asset management, and operations, Buzz turns imagery of critical assets into insights that utilities can use to prioritize maintenance, reduce risk, and make faster decisions.Having analyzed hundreds of thousands of physical assets, Buzz Solutions has rapidly established itself as a market leader, trusted by some of the largest utilities in North America, as they advance AI initiatives from pilots to enterprise deployments. The company experienced significant momentum over the past year—tripling its customer count while growing revenue by 400%.“Utilities are under increasing pressure to improve grid reliability—while supporting AI-driven load growth, integrating renewable energy, and protecting communities from infrastructure-related risks,” said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and Co-founder of Buzz Solutions. “We’re excited to partner with S3 Ventures in this next phase of growth. This investment reflects the growing importance of AI-powered infrastructure intelligence, as utilities modernize their operations and build a more resilient grid.”“The electric grid is entering one of the most significant infrastructure transitions in decades, and AI will be essential to helping utilities manage that complexity,” said Eric Engineer, General Partner at S3 Ventures. “When we spoke to their customers, it became very clear that Buzz has set itself apart as a highly-trusted partner with the industry’s best technology. Their platform and highly-differentiated library of AI models—optimized via the industry’s largest, truly-proprietary data set—deliver immediate operational value. They are well-positioned at the center of how utilities will utilize AI to manage critical infrastructure in the years ahead.”PowerAI has also expanded into utility-scale solar—enabling customers to manage visual inspections across an increasingly diverse portfolio of critical infrastructure through a single AI platform. As utilities deploy more sensors, drones, and imaging technologies, Buzz is becoming the intelligence layer that helps transform fragmented inspection data into coordinated operational decisions.“The future of AI depends on reliable energy infrastructure,” said Vikhyat Chaudhry, CTO and Co-founder of Buzz Solutions. “Utilities are generating more inspection data than ever before, but data alone doesn’t improve reliability. The next generation of grid operations will be driven by AI systems that continuously understand asset condition, prioritize risk, and help utilities make faster, more informed decisions.”Existing investor GoPoint Ventures increased its commitment—reflecting continued confidence in the company’s customer traction, technology leadership, and long-term market opportunity.“As long-time investors over multiple financing rounds, we’ve had a front row seat to Buzz’s execution,” said David Zusman, Managing Partner at GoPoint Ventures. “The team has consistently delivered against an ambitious vision, while expanding relationships with many of the country’s largest utilities.”The new funding will accelerate product innovation, expand the company’s go-to-market organization, and deepen customer deployments—as Buzz continues scaling the intelligence layer utilities need to modernize the physical grid, strengthen reliability, and support the next era of power demand.About Buzz SolutionsBuzz Solutions is an AI software company helping utilities modernize the electric grid through intelligent visual infrastructure management. Its PowerAI platform transforms inspection imagery into actionable asset intelligence across transmission, distribution, substations and utility-scale solar, enabling utilities to improve reliability, reduce infrastructure risk and optimize maintenance at scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Buzz Solutions works with leading utilities across North America and is backed by S3 Ventures, GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures and HearstLab. Learn more at www.buzzsolutions.co About S3 VenturesFounded in 2005, S3 Ventures is the largest and longest-serving venture capital firm born in Texas and investing nationwide. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Software and Healthcare Technology. With over $1B in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds—with initial investments ranging from $500K to $15M and the capacity to invest $25M over the life of a company. Learn more at www.s3vc.com

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