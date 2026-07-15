Sensible Care Expands In-Person Behavioral Health Services with New Palm Desert Clinic

Sensible Care

New behavioral health clinic expands access to in-person therapy services in one of Southern California's highest-need regions

Our goal is to give patients access to high-quality behavioral healthcare in the setting that best fits their needs.” — Paul Kim, Founder and CEO of Sensible Care

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensible Care , a comprehensive behavioral health provider, today announced the opening of a new in-person behavioral health clinic in Palm Desert, California. The new location expands access to in-person therapy services in a region that many of Sensible Care’s health insurance partners have identified as having a shortage of mental healthcare providers.The clinic reflects Sensible Care's continued investment in building a comprehensive behavioral health model that combines virtual and in-person care to meet patients where they are."Too often, the communities with the greatest need for behavioral healthcare are the ones with the fewest providers," said Paul Kim, Founder and CEO of Sensible Care. "We opened our Palm Desert clinic because patients deserve quality care regardless of where they live. Expanding into underserved communities is challenging, but it is exactly where we believe we can make the greatest impact."The decision to establish a clinic in Palm Desert was driven by conversations with health plans that identified the region as one of Southern California's highest-priority areas for additional in-person behavioral health services. While virtual care continues to improve convenience for many patients, insurers also recognize the importance of maintaining local options for those who benefit from face-to-face treatment.Opening the clinic required more than a year of planning and recruitment. Like many healthcare organizations, Sensible Care faced a limited supply of licensed behavioral health professionals in the region before successfully building a clinical team to serve local patients.The Palm Desert clinic now includes more than five full-time equivalent therapists providing in-person care for residents throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities."We have never viewed ourselves as simply a telehealth company," Kim added. "Our goal is to give patients access to high-quality behavioral healthcare in the setting that best fits their needs. For some people that is virtual care. For others, it is sitting down with a therapist in person."The Palm Desert expansion also reflects Sensible Care's collaborative approach to addressing gaps in care. By working closely with health plans to understand where provider shortages exist, the company can invest in communities where additional clinical capacity is needed most.The new clinic complements Sensible Care's existing virtual psychiatry and therapy services, which are available across multiple states.For more information, visit https://www.sensiblecare.com About Sensible CareSensible Care is a leading end-to-end behavioral health provider founded and led by veterans. Patients are able to easily book same-day psychiatric and therapy video visits for individuals, couples and families, including children and adolescents, using the insurance they already have. Sensible Care offers transparent, in-network mental health care and accepts plans including TRICARE, Medi-Cal, Anthem, and more. The company currently provides telepsychiatry and teletherapy services to all of California, Texas, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. For more information, visit https://www.sensiblecare.com

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