Diplomatic Courier Convenes Paris Dialogues Alongside G7 Summit and VivaTech

Diplomatic Courier's Paris Dialogues begin with a Signal Salon to explore the widening AI readiness gap and growing uncertainty among youth. CEO Ana C. Rold (left) returns to VivaTech to host sessions across VT's colored stages, Stage One, and the Sustainability Executive Summit.

High-level discussions focus on building human capability and resilience amid accelerating AI disruption

The key question is whether we are building systems that help young people find their purpose or institutions that are accelerating their displacement.” — Ana C. Rold, Diplomatic Courier CEO

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI and geopolitics dramatically reshape society and work, Diplomatic Courier and World in 2050 will convene Paris Dialogues to confront the growing gaps between technological progress and humanity’s capacity to adapt. Held on the occasion of the G7 Summit, which takes place in Évian-les-Bains from June 15–17, and VivaTech 2026, which takes place in Paris from June 17–20, this year's Paris Dialogues sit at the intersection of global policy and innovation. The Dialogues will bring together a curated cohort of leading voices from across sectors and generations for on- and off-stage exchanges designed to challenge assumptions and surface new insights.Paris Dialogues open on June 16 with Diplomatic Courier's signature Signal Salon, Antifragile or Obsolete? The Race to Build Human Resilience in the Acceleration Era. Delegates will examine Gen Z's growing anxiety about and distrust toward AI — and the failure of education and other institutions to adequately prepare young people for the digital future. This salon gathers tech and AI executives, educators, labor researchers, policy actors, and Gen Z voices to move past diagnosis and on to root causes."Recent data shows that young people are losing confidence in the traditional pathways and promises that once defined a successful transition to adulthood," said Diplomatic Courier CEO Ana C. Rold. “The key question is whether we are building systems that help young people find their purpose or institutions that are accelerating their displacement.”The Signal Salon’s programming partners include the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE), Learning Economy Foundation (LEF), and Auditoire. Insights generated during the Paris Dialogues will inform ongoing analysis and collaborations among the conveners, including Diplomatic Courier’s annual Education Futures Forum, which takes place alongside UNGA in New York each September.On June 17, Ana Rold returns to VivaTech for the third year in a row to host sessions across VivaTech's colored stages, the Sustainability Executive Summit (SES), and on VivaTech’s prestigious Stage One. In addition, Diplomatic Courier Editor-in-Chief Dr. Shane Szarkowski will moderate a number of panel discussions and fireside chats at VivaTech and SES. Throughout the week, the two executives will lead more than a dozen conversations exploring how new technologies are reshaping industries and human behavior, from healthcare and hiring practices to governance and environmental stewardship.As the official media partner for the Sustainability Executive Summit, Diplomatic Courier will drive discourse around this year's theme, At the Turning Point: Tech & Sustainability . SES participants will examine technology’s role in climate resilience, philanthropy and impact financing, and building more human-centered societies.Visit Diplomatic Courier’s Paris Dialogues website, along with the VivaTech and Sustainability Executive Summit speaker pages for Ana C. Rold and Dr. Shane Szarkowski, to learn more about their sessions.The Paris Dialogues are part of a year-round initiative under Diplomatic Courier's Global Embassy, a civic platform connecting worldwide experts, ideas, and action around complex challenges. The dialogue ecosystem includes the UNGA Dialogues in New York (September), the Davos Dialogues during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland (January), and the Capital Dialogues alongside the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC (April).About Diplomatic Courier and World in 2050Diplomatic Courier is a global media network and convening platform dedicated to advancing dialogue, fostering collaboration, and helping the future arrive well. Through its World in 2050 foresight think tank and Global Embassy civic initiatives, DC brings together leaders across sectors and generations to translate insight into action.

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