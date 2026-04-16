Diplomatic Courier launches 'The Envoys' Awards to honor modern diplomacy in action

Introducing the 2026 Envoy Awards recipients: Dante Disparte, Daniella Foster, Lisa Gable, Greg Lebedev, and Anita McBride.

Diplomatic Courier announces the inaugural “The Envoys” awards, to be held at its annual Spring Soirée at the historic Cosmos Club in Washington, DC.

The Envoys recognize a new kind of leadership, individuals who may not be formally ordained as diplomats, but who practice diplomacy every day.” — Ana C. Rold, Diplomatic Courier CEO & Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moment that reflects both legacy and evolution, Diplomatic Courier today announced the launch of The Envoys, a new awards program recognizing individuals who embody the practice of diplomacy in today’s interconnected world.To be unveiled Saturday at the annual “Spring Soirée: Diplomacy in Bloom” held at the historic Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C., the inaugural Envoy Awards celebrate five exceptional leaders whose work transcends sectors, geographies, and titles and who have advanced dialogue, cooperation, and solutions to global challenges in ways that redefine what it means to be an ordained diplomat.“Diplomacy today is no longer confined to buildings or official titles,” said Ana C. Rold, Founder and CEO of Diplomatic Courier. “The Envoys recognize a new kind of leadership, individuals who may not be formally ordained as diplomats, but who practice diplomacy every day through their work, their influence, and their commitment to bridging divides.”Introducing The 2026 EnvoysDante Disparte (Chief Strategy Officer, Circle)Honored for shaping the future of global finance through innovation, regulatory dialogue, and efforts to expand financial inclusion worldwide.Daniella Foster (Senior Vice President, Bayer)Recognized for advancing global health parity through cross-sector partnerships that bridge policy, philanthropy, financing, and implementation.Lisa Gable (Chairperson, World in 2050)Celebrated for her leadership at the intersection of policy, communications, and public–private collaboration to address complex global challenges.Greg Lebedev (Chairman, Center for International Private Enterprise)Honored for redefining the role of business in society, aligning corporate strategy with inclusive economic growth and global impact.Anita McBride (Executive-in-Residence, American University School of Public Affairs)Recognized for a distinguished career in public service and her enduring contributions to international engagement and leadership development.Redefining Diplomacy for a New EraThe Envoys emerge at a pivotal moment. As the world navigates increasing complexity—from technological disruption to geopolitical fragmentation—the need for trusted intermediaries, bridge–builders, and cross–sector leaders has never been greater.Diplomatic Courier, now celebrating its 20th anniversary , has long championed the idea that diplomacy is a practice, not just a profession. The Envoys formalize that belief, shining a light on those who advance global cooperation from every corner of society.A Platform for the FutureThe awards are part of Diplomatic Courier’s broader vision to expand access to diplomacy through its Global Embassy concept, an inclusive platform designed to bring together leaders, innovators, and communities to shape the future collaboratively.As the inaugural class of Envoys takes the stage, the message is clear: the future of diplomacy will be built not only by those who hold the title, but by those who do the work.For questions on this press release please contact us at press@diplomaticourier.org.About Diplomatic CourierDiplomatic Courier is a global media network and convening platform operating across 182 countries, dedicated to advancing dialogue, fostering collaboration, and helping the future arrive well. Through its World in 2050 initiative and global Dialogues series, the organization brings together leaders across sectors to translate insight into action.

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