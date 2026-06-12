PINSTACK Announces Opening Date for First Virginia Location in Kincora

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PINSTACK announced today the opening of its first Virginia location at Kincora in Loudoun County The opening marks the brand’s first expansion outside of Texas and introduces a new entertainment experience to one of the fastest-growing communities in Northern Virginia.“We have been very intentional about our expansion, and entering Virginia is a significant step for PINSTACK,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “Loudoun County continues to grow at an incredible pace, and we are excited to become part of this community.”The Kincora location features the very first two-story design, creating a space where families, friends, and businesses can come together for everything from casual nights out to large-scale celebrations.The venue offers bowling, interactive gaming, laser tag, and a full-service restaurant and bar, along with private event spaces designed to support local organizations, corporate groups, birthday parties and community gatherings.“PINSTACK is another example of the type of high-quality investment that is helping transform Loudoun County into a complete destination for residents, visitors, and businesses,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. “The company’s decision to make its first Virginia location at Kincora reflects the strength of our market and the continued momentum of this growing mixed-use community. We are excited to welcome PINSTACK and the jobs, entertainment options, and economic activity it will bring.”Conveniently located to serve Ashburn, Sterling, Reston, Tysons, Fairfax, Leesburg and surrounding Northern Virginia communities, PINSTACK is expected to become a central gathering place for entertainment, dining, and events.Location InformationPINSTACK Kincora at Loudoun45275 Knowledge DriveSterling, VA 20166Phone: (571) 673-2695 (BOWL)Website: pinstackbowl.com/KincoraABOUT PINSTACK PINSTACK is a premier state-of-the-art bowling and active entertainment destination. From VIP bowling experiences to laser tag, bumper cars, a high-ropes course with zip line, rock-climbing wall, plus hundreds of interactive games and simulator technology, PINSTACK provides indoor fun and dining for millions of guests annually. A modern American restaurant delivers an elevated dining experience before, during, or after gaming, while two full-service bars feature 24 beers on tap, wines on tap, and a curated selection of craft cocktails. PINSTACK continues to focus on measured growth, with its next location opening in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Fall of 2026.

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