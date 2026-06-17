Dulles Greenway Launches PayNearMe, Giving Drivers a Faster, Easier Way to Pay Tolls

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dulles Greenway announces the launch of PayNearMe, a modern payment platform that gives drivers more ways to manage and pay their tolls, including the ability to search for and pay missed tolls online before ever receiving a violation notice.Beginning June 17, Dulles Greenway customers can pay via credit and with debit card, digital wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Cash App Pay, ACH bank transfer, or cash at more than 62,000 retail locations nationwide, including CVS, Walmart, and 7-Eleven."We know our customers are busy, and we want paying a toll to be the last thing on their minds," said Kara Lawrence, CEO, Dulles Greenway. "with PayNearMe, drivers have more control than ever, they can pay how they want, when they want, and get ahead of any missed tolls before they become a problem."PROACTIVE PAYMENTS: PAY BEFORE YOU GET A NOTICEOne of the platform's most customer-friendly features is the ability for drivers to proactively search for and pay any missed tolls online before a violation notice is generated. Customers simply visit [URL] and can look up outstanding balances by license plate or account number and pay instantly — reducing the risk of late fees or violations.PAY WITH CASH AT 62,000+ RETAIL STORESFor drivers who prefer to pay with cash or do not have a bank account or credit card, PayNearMe enables cash payments at more than 62,000 retail partner locations nationwide. Customers receive an instant printed or digital receipt, and payments are posted to their account in real time.DIGITAL WALLETS NOW ACCEPTEDIn line with national trends, digital wallets accounted for 53% of tolling payments nationally in 2024, the Dulles Greenway now accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Cash App Pay, making it faster than ever to pay on a mobile device.For more information or to pay a toll, visit https://www.dullesgreenway.com/pay-tolls/ ###ABOUT DULLES GREENWAY - Since its opening in 1995, the Dulles Greenway, a 14-mile privately owned toll road connecting Washington Dulles International Airport with Leesburg, Virginia has provided commuters with a reliable and efficient alternative to the region’s growing traffic congestion. Unlike other toll roads in Northern Virginia, the Greenway has always been entirely privately funded, staying true to its mission as a self-sustaining model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.