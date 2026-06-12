MPD Seeks Suspect in Benning Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance identifying the suspect in the shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. The suspect discharged a firearm inside an apartment complex before fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving. Responding officers located a two-year-old boy inside an apartment suffering a graze wound from the shooting. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the child to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby security camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://youtu.be/KTLTCpkR7OM.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26079389

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