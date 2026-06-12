16 NH Projects Receive Northern Border Regional Commission Grants

Communities and organizations across seven rural New Hampshire counties will receive more than $8.1 million in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) Catalyst Program, supporting projects with a total economic impact of approximately $18.4 million.

Established by Congress in 2008, the NBRC is a federal-state partnership that has contributed more than $64 million into rural regions of New Hampshire for the last 10 years. Communities in all or portions of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Merrimack, and Sullivan counties are eligible for project funding focused on strengthening economic opportunity and infrastructure.

The 16 awarded projects this spring reflect priorities identified in New Hampshire’s economic development strategy, including expanding housing and childcare capacity, supporting workforce development, investing in infrastructure, strengthening the forest products industry, and helping businesses grow and innovate in rural communities

.

“These grants will be instrumental in creating new opportunities for rural communities across our state,” Governor Kelly Ayotte said. “By investing in childcare, workforce development, infrastructure, and economic revitalization, we are supporting projects that will make a lasting difference for rural New Hampshire families, businesses, and communities.”

The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs works closely with municipalities, nonprofits, educational institutions, and regional partners throughout the year to develop competitive projects that address critical community and economic needs. Guided by the state’s economic development plan, these investments are designed to support long-term economic vitality, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for residents and employers across rural New Hampshire.

“NBRC awardees this round showcase the innovative nature of rural communities here in New Hampshire,” Commissioner Lucy Lange said. “These projects represent investments that will strengthen what makes communities grow, thrive, and prosper by supporting local industries, expanding access to essential services, and helping communities build a stronger economic future.”

The following projects received awards in the Spring 2026 round:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, Claremont, receiving $1 million, to construct a 5,400-square-foot facility on land owned by the local school district resulting in 50 new childcare slots;

Evergreen Start, Lancaster, receiving $500,000 to operate regional childcare back-office infrastructure that provides centralized fiscal and operational management, supporting parental workforce participation and job retention;

Franklin Opera House, Franklin, receiving $197,215 to invest in facilities improvements leveraging the cultural asset of the Franklin Opera House benefiting the city’s downtown businesses and residents;

Granite State Adaptive, Wolfeboro, receiving $175,000 to open and operate its adaptive equestrian and recreation facility, expanding hands-on training opportunities and helping more people build skills for the workforce;

Local 490 JATC, Concord, receiving $368,000 to update training equipment and materials and remove barriers for first-year apprentices in rural communities across the state;

Milan-Dummer Ambulance Service, Milan/Dummer, receiving $320,000 to scale an EMS career pipeline at the decommissioned Berlin National Guard Armory and expanding training services for unemployed and under-employed in high-demand;

Mill City Park at Franklin Falls, Franklin, receiving $390,151 to develop a multifaceted income generating campground facility to accommodate whitewater park visitors;

Moreno Valley Cultural Arts Foundation, Northumberland, receiving $273,696, to complete renovations, equip the Entrepreneur Resource Center and Small Business Incubator/Accelerator, and enhance outreach to low-income families, veterans, and entrepreneurs;

Mountain Village Charter School, Plymouth, receiving $600,000, for Mountain Village Community Commons to serve as an outdoor recreation site that strengthens long-term economic resilience;

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Belmont/Northfield, receiving $2 million to replace and rehabilitate the 2.5-mile Belmont force main, which supplies water to the Tilton-Northfield aqueduct public drinking water system;

North Country Community Recreation Center, Colebrook, receiving $1 million to provide outdoor recreation infrastructure to provide additional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors;

North Country Education Services, Gorham, receiving $268,205 to address critical teacher shortages and strengthen long-term economic vitality in northern New Hampshire;

St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Berlin, receiving $131,000 to install sound and lighting systems in its main performance and gathering space, enhancing its position as a regional hub for arts, education, workforce development, public meetings, and community events;

The Keene Downtown Group, Keene, receiving $499,750 to strengthen resiliency in downtown Keene and 22 rural Cheshire County communities during a three-year, $22.8 million public infrastructure reconstruction;

Town of Westmoreland, Westmoreland, receiving $218,995, to rehabilitate the Town Hall into a fully accessible, multi-use community hub;

Upper Valley Snowsports Foundation, Enfield, receiving $137,688, to replace the lift cable for the only chairlift that accesses the upper half of the mountain.

About the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs:

The Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) is dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality of the State of New Hampshire while promoting it as a destination for domestic and international visitors. BEA oversees programs in economic development, international commerce, outdoor recreation industry development, planning and community development, travel and tourism, visitor services, and workforce development. For more information, visit www.nheconomy.com.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership for economic and community development in northern Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. Each year, the NBRC provides Federal funds for critical economic and community development projects throughout the northeast. These investments lead to job creation and leverage substantial private sector investments.