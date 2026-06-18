Latest InvestNH 2.0 Awards Support more than 500 Affordable Workforce Housing Units across New Hamps

Following approval in June by the Executive Council, the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) will award $5.1 million of InvestNH 2.0 funding this year, supporting development of 563 housing units, including 502 affordable workforce housing units, in communities across New Hampshire.

"Now, more than ever, New Hampshire needs to expand its housing stock because it is essential to keep our workforce strong and healthy,” said BEA Commissioner Lucy Lange. and economy," said BEA Commissioner Lucy Lange. "These InvestNH awards will support projects across the state that create affordable housing opportunities for working families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities while helping communities and employers meet growing demand."

Established by the legislature in 2025, InvestNH provides zero-percent forgivable loans to housing developers building new affordable workforce housing. The program is funded through the State InvestNH Fund and is designed to help address housing shortages that continue to impact employers, workers, families, seniors, and communities across the state.

Projects receiving awards include:

Berlin – 40 Jericho Apartments ($318,000): Adaptive reuse of a vacant commercial office building into 20 rental units, including 12 affordable units, helping address workforce housing needs in Coös County.

Adaptive reuse of a vacant commercial office building into 20 rental units, including 12 affordable units, helping address workforce housing needs in Coös County. Lisbon – 166 South Main St. ($30,000): Renovation of a gutted residential building to create three affordable rental units in a rural community with limited housing inventory.

Renovation of a gutted residential building to create three affordable rental units in a rural community with limited housing inventory. Rochester – Nutter Woods Phase I ($450,000): Construction of 30 affordable senior housing units, including homes reserved for veterans, as the first phase of a larger 120-unit development.

Construction of 30 affordable senior housing units, including homes reserved for veterans, as the first phase of a larger 120-unit development. Nashua – 103 Temple St. ($700,000): Development of a 205-unit affordable housing community on a former industrial site. All units will be affordable to households earning between 20% and 80% of area median income.

Development of a 205-unit affordable housing community on a former industrial site. All units will be affordable to households earning between 20% and 80% of area median income. Winchester – 45 Keene Rd. ($127,040): Redevelopment of a long-vacant home into three affordable rental units, revitalizing a blighted property and expanding workforce housing options.

Redevelopment of a long-vacant home into three affordable rental units, revitalizing a blighted property and expanding workforce housing options. Wolfeboro – Harriman Hill Phase III ($500,000): Construction of 30 rental units, including 27 affordable homes and five units designated for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Construction of 30 rental units, including 27 affordable homes and five units designated for individuals with developmental disabilities. Rochester – Residences at Riverside Park ($750,000): Redevelopment of a former municipal Public Works property into an 80-unit rental community with 77 affordable units serving households earning between 30% and 60% of area median income.

Redevelopment of a former municipal Public Works property into an 80-unit rental community with 77 affordable units serving households earning between 30% and 60% of area median income. Dover – Our Place NH Supportive Housing ($250,000): Conversion of a former daycare facility into nine affordable supportive housing units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Conversion of a former daycare facility into nine affordable supportive housing units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Concord – Eastern Avenue Supportive Living ($280,000): Redevelopment of an aging property into 15 affordable supportive housing units for individuals with developmental and learning disabilities.

Redevelopment of an aging property into 15 affordable supportive housing units for individuals with developmental and learning disabilities. Jaffrey – Jaffrey Workforce Housing ($540,000): Construction of 30 permanently affordable rental units near downtown Jaffrey to support local employers and regional workforce needs.

Construction of 30 permanently affordable rental units near downtown Jaffrey to support local employers and regional workforce needs. Whitefield – King Square Apartments ($150,000): Rehabilitation of a historic downtown building into four rental units, including three affordable homes, while restoring commercial space and supporting village revitalization.

Rehabilitation of a historic downtown building into four rental units, including three affordable homes, while restoring commercial space and supporting village revitalization. Portsmouth – 1035 Lafayette Workforce Housing ($450,000): Construction of 44 affordable rental units and adaptive reuse of an existing church building to house HAVEN's regional support services.

Construction of 44 affordable rental units and adaptive reuse of an existing church building to house HAVEN's regional support services. Portsmouth – Sherburne School Workforce Housing ($600,000): Development of 90 affordable rental homes on the former Sherburne School property, one of the largest affordable housing developments currently planned in the Seacoast region.

The projects reflect a range of housing strategies, including adaptive reuse, downtown redevelopment, supportive housing, senior housing, and large-scale multifamily construction. Together, they will expand housing opportunities for working families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities while supporting workforce recruitment, retention, and economic growth throughout New Hampshire.