NBRC, USDA Rural Development Deliver $1.9 Million in Funding to Support Community-Driven Initiatives

The awards being made through this partnership boost essential community needs such as attracting and retaining rural workers, addressing urgent housing gaps, and providing public infrastructure and services.

“Sometimes the hardest resources for rural communities to find are those that assess the feasibility of a great idea. NBRC and USDA Rural Development have teamed up to offer communities flexible financial assistance that will be key to unlocking larger infrastructure projects,” said Chris Saunders, NBRC Federal Co-Chair.

“The Northern Border Regional Commission’s FY26 investments will deliver meaningful benefits for communities across Maine. These projects support workforce attraction in Aroostook County and advance critical planning efforts in Augusta, Albion, and Vinalhaven that prepare communities for improved services, stronger local infrastructure, and expanded opportunities for residents. Their partnership with USDA Rural Development is helping rural Maine build a more prosperous future,” said John Butera, USDA Rural Development Maine State Director.

“Partnership turns ideas into lasting impacts, and the Northern Border Regional Commission’s collaborative approach continues to move communities from vision to action. USDA Rural Development in New York is proud to work alongside an organization that is working to restore rural prosperity along our Northern Border,” said Richard Mayfield, USDA Rural Development NY State Director.

"USDA Rural Development values its long-standing partnership with the Northern Border Regional Commission and I am so pleased that our collaborative efforts will help invest planning for critical water and wastewater infrastructure, economic development, and much needed rural housing in rural Vermont and New Hampshire communities,” said Peter Silva, USDA Rural Development Vermont and New Hampshire State Director.

Funds will support the following efforts across NBRC’s four-state region:

Northern Maine Development Commission, Inc. will launch Aroostook Rising, a two‑year talent attraction and retention initiative addressing population decline and workforce shortages across the county. The program combines targeted marketing with concierge‑style integration—housing, childcare, and civic engagement—to stabilize the labor force and expand the tax base. Coordinated employer partnerships and newcomer supports aim to deliver high retention and long‑term economic impact.

City of Augusta (Kennebec County, Maine) Awarded: $80,000.00

The City of Augusta will conduct a feasibility study for marina and docking infrastructure on the Kennebec River that prioritizes ADA access, safety, and community use. The study will deliver engineering, environmental, permitting, and cost‑benefit analyses to inform a redevelopment that catalyzes downtown events, tourism, and workforce retention.

Town of Albion (Kennebec County, Maine) Awarded: $100,000.00

The Town of Albion will conduct a feasibility study to redevelop the former 24,644‑square‑foot elementary school into the Albion Community & Enterprise Center serving seven rural towns. The assessment will evaluate rehabilitation for flexible civic space, childcare and workforce training, remote work areas, microenterprise and shared offices, health supports, emergency shelter, and an existing commercial kitchen for food‑based startups. By preparing development‑ready designs and cost projections, the project advances rural workforce participation, small business growth, and long‑term economic resilience.

Town of Vinalhaven (Knox County, Maine) Awarded: $46,500.00

The Town of Vinalhaven will conduct a Municipal Property Feasibility & Optimization Assessment of up to six Town‑owned parcels, including the centrally located Net Factory site. Deliverables include site studies, conceptual layouts, order‑of‑magnitude cost estimates, and an evaluation framework to compare uses such as community meeting infrastructure, public parking, workforce housing, and downtown‑supportive assets. This 12‑month effort builds on prior planning and NBRC investments to position shovel‑ready public infrastructure that strengthens year‑round economic vitality.

Central New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission (Merrimack County, New Hampshire) Awarded: $40,000.00

Central New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission will conduct Phase 3 investigations identifying a third well location for the Epsom Village Water District. Activities include geophysical surveys in Groundwater Development Zone EPS‑SG7, installation of three‑inch test wells, and preliminary hydrogeologic testing to select a preferred production site. The project expands source capacity to support planned growth along Routes 202/4 and 28, building on investigatory work completed since 2020.

Collaborative Solid Waste Strategies (Sullivan County, New Hampshire) Awarded: $100,000.00

Collaborative Solid Waste Strategies will conduct a feasibility study for an Advanced Materials Recovery Facility in Claremont’s Wheelabrator corridor. Using the STOMP framework, the study will assess site options, regional tonnage and processing capacity, material off‑takers, and financial modeling to determine viability for a facility capable of substantial throughout, job creation, and revenue from recovered materials. It responds to diminishing landfill capacity and high tipping fees by evaluating an eco‑industrial approach that combines advanced separation with onsite manufacturing, supported by a 36‑month public education and engagement effort.

Discover Sugar River Region Foundation (Sullivan County, New Hampshire) Awarded: $418,316.00

Discover Sugar River Region will establish a Rural Experience Enterprise Development & Coordination Initiative that trains local hosts, standardizes offerings, and deploys a digital platform to market revenue‑generating experiences. Objectives include cohort‑based training and individualized technical assistance to launch 8–12 contract‑ready enterprises rooted in regional assets—heritage, agriculture, arts, and outdoor recreation—plus integrated searchability, booking, and stewardship messaging. The coordinated system enables micro‑enterprise participation in the visitor economy, diversifies rural revenue, and creates replicable infrastructure for county‑wide expansion.

Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce (Essex, Franklin, and Hamilton Counties, New York) Awarded: $120,000.00

Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce (ROOST) will launch a regional digital marketplace that expands year‑round revenue for Adirondack artisans and small creative businesses in Essex, Hamilton, and southern Franklin Counties. The project will onboard at least 50 businesses, provide e‑commerce training, integrate with ROOST’s established digital channels, and target approximately $150,000 in first‑year gross online sales. Coordinated technical assistance and marketing reduce volatility for microenterprises dependent on seasonal tourism.

Village of Saranac Lake (Essex and Franklin Counties, New York) Awarded: $249,411.50

The Village of Saranac Lake plans to upgrade Mt. Pisgah Recreation Area infrastructure by installing a larger snow‑making pump and constructing a new pumphouse with electrical service and transformer. Improvements increase reliability and capacity for winter operations while supporting year‑round recreation through enhanced lighting and heating. The project strengthens equitable access and infrastructure resiliency at a village‑owned community asset supported by Friends of Mount Pisgah.

Town of Long Lake (Hamilton County, New York) Awarded: $100,000.00

The Town of Long Lake will conduct a feasibility and conceptual design study evaluating whether to rebuild the storm‑damaged Jennings Pond dam or develop nature‑based recreation. Tasks include engineering and regulatory assessments, wetland environmental review, cost estimates, funding strategies, concept‑level designs such as boardwalks and trails, timelines, and public engagement. Located in the heart of downtown, the project has been awarded to enhance Main Street vitality, expand recreation, and strengthen the visitor economy.

Town of Fair Haven (Rutland County, Vermont) Awarded: $100,000.00

The Town of Fair Haven award will be used for engineering and pre‑development to prepare a 24‑acre municipal parcel for mixed‑density “missing middle” housing. Activities include surveys, geotechnical investigation, utility analyses, roadway and infrastructure design, cost estimating, and permitting preparation, positioning the site for immediate construction financing via Vermont’s CHIP/TIF framework. With land control and match secured, the 12–18‑month effort establishes a sustainable pathway to produce urgently needed housing by 2028.

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (Windham County, Vermont) Awarded: $100,000.00

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation will conduct phase‑one feasibility, engineering, design, and permitting to modernize shared infrastructure at the Putney Road Technology and Industrial Park. Planned upgrades include coordinated stormwater, water/wastewater, electrical systems, and a multi‑modal transit stop—supporting Fulflex’s 30,000‑square‑foot expansion (retaining 100 jobs) and unlocking a vacant 7.5‑acre parcel. The 4–6‑month planning effort positions corridor employers for growth and prepares subsequent construction activities.

Town Of Ludlow Town Hall (Windsor County, Vermont) Awarded: $100,000.00

The Town of Ludlow will conduct preliminary engineering and pre‑design to relocate its wastewater treatment facility to a flood‑resilient site following major damage from the July 2023 storm. The work will chart a feasible, cost‑disciplined path that protects tourism assets, manufacturing employers, and a population that swells from 2,000 residents to roughly 20,000 during peak visitation. By addressing infrastructure vulnerability, the project strengthens business continuity and public health while positioning the town for extreme weather readiness.

Congress has provided funds to the NBRC since 2019 for this partnership, which advances the strategic objectives of both agencies. For more information about future grant programs and partnership opportunities through the NBRC, please visit nbrc.gov.

About the NBRC

Created in 2008, the Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership whose mission is to catalyze community vitality and economic prosperity in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont through flexible funding and strategic support.

About USDA Rural Development

USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with loan, grant, and loan guarantee programs to promote rural prosperity. The commitment and resources we bring to rural communities help drive economic security and prosperity. Our programs expand access to high-speed internet, electric, and transportation infrastructure, and support business growth, healthcare, education, housing, and other community essentials. Learn more online at www.rd.usda.gov