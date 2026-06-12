Statewide Road Conditions See Major Improvements

Statewide — Newly updated performance data that tracks pavement conditions on Colorado’s interstates and major U.S. highways showed across-the-board improvement on the roads that form the backbone of the state’s transportation network. The percentage of roadway in good condition reached its highest levels in at least a decade, while the percentage of pavement in poor condition dropped to the lowest measured levels since CDOT began collecting these data metrics in 2018.

The percentage of interstate pavement in good condition measured 50.6% for 2025, just three years after that metric had fallen to 42.8%. Interstate pavement in poor condition fell to 1.6% after rising as high as 3.9% in 2020 and 2021 and showing risks of climbing higher. Colorado separately tracks non-interstate U.S. highways and a subset of state highways, and the Federal Highway Administration website shows all Colorado roads tracked for this data. For these National Highway System roads, 2025 data shows the pavement in good condition rising to 42.5%, its highest level since 2018. Pavement in poor condition also dropped to 2.4%, the lowest level measured since 2018. Charts showing these data points can be found below.

“We are seeing a clear signal that years of sustained focus on improving our roads — including interstates, major non-interstate routes and rural roads — is making a difference,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Following the creation of CDOT’s first 10-Year Plan in 2019, a broad coalition of stakeholders and legislators helped pass new transportation funding through SB 21-260, which has helped us to secure additional federal resources as well. With several construction seasons’ worth of work now part of our road condition performance data, we can see how this plan is delivering benefits. These improvements, and the demonstrable impact of public dollars, make the case for continued investment.”

Colorado collects pavement condition data as part of a federal requirement to set targets for and report on the progress of performance metrics related to the surface transportation system of the U.S. The data collection and analysis on 2025 road conditions was recently completed by CDOT staff. Additionally, CDOT makes its performance data available on a National Performance Measures dashboard, where the public can see how CDOT compares on a variety of measures.

CDOT created its first comprehensive 10-Year Plan in 2019 as an action-oriented investment strategy roadmap, designed to enhance the state’s economy, preserve the quality of life for all residents and ensure a more connected and efficient transportation network for the next decade. An update to the 10-Year Plan was adopted last month by the Colorado Transportation Commission. The plan prioritizes construction projects across the state that support priority goals of fixing our roads, advancing transportation safety and increasing transportation choices. For more information on CDOT's 10-Year Plan, please visit the official 10-Year Plan website.