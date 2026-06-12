Joint Service Program Delivers Genetic Intelligence for the Modern Battlefield

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), in partnership with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and multiple Army and Navy research commands, has advanced a new generation of DNA and RNA sequencing technology designed to quickly identify biological threats in the field.

The effort brings sophisticated laboratory capability into austere environments, giving forward-deployed units the ability to detect and identify harmful pathogens in less than 30 minutes.

“This sequencing technology provides a deeper level of information, beyond what existing rapid diagnostic tests currently provide for many missions,” said NRL Associate Director of Research Dr. Peter Matic, SES. “By characterizing genetic material directly, Far-Forward Advanced Sequencing Technology, or F-FAST, and Far-Forward Biological Sequencing, or FFBS, can confirm results from targeted tests, detect previously unknown threats, and provide critical data for medical and operational decision-making at the point of need.”

The F-FAST program has transitioned to the Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE-CBRND) as the FFBS Program of Record for incremental fielding to end users through collaboration with several Department of War partners.

“The F-FAST program demonstrates how NRL delivers innovation directly to the Fleet and the joint force,” said NRL Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering Director Brandy White, Ph.D. “By transforming complex laboratory science into a deployable capability, our scientists are helping Sailors, Marines, and joint force across the Department of War respond to biological threats with speed and confidence. This is a clear example of NRL’s mission – turning discovery into operational advantage.”

Unlike conventional sequencing systems, FFBS is tailored for military personnel who may not have formal laboratory training.

“F-FAST represents a leap forward in the Navy’s ability to identify and respond to biological threats wherever they emerge,” White said. “By modernizing sequencing technology and simplifying protocols for far-forward environments, we are equipping the naval community with a tool that strengthens readiness and safeguards mission success.”

For more than a decade, NRL has been a leader in DNA and RNA sequencing research. This expertise positioned the laboratory to contribute across all aspects of F-FAST development, from targeted sequencing to untargeted, whole-genome approaches used to identify unknown organisms and microbial communities. Researchers also drew on prior work from NRL’s in-house programs, which had already tested portable sequencing systems aboard Navy ships at field exercises, in Chesapeake Bay, and at Fleet locations.

The F-FAST program focused on adapting and optimizing these methods for military use, ensuring the technology was rugged, rapid and reliable in non-traditional laboratory settings. Much of the testing took place with the Naval Medical Research Command’s Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD), which operates mobile laboratories staffed by Navy microbiologists and hospital corpsmen.

“A convergence of timely factors made taking this technology into the field essential,” said Gary Vora, Ph.D., an NRL principal investigator for F-FAST and Senior Official for the Biomanufacturing Critical Technology Area, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW(R&E)). “We worked side-by-side with Navy and Army partners in environments ranging from desert exercises to Arctic operations. That allowed us to see firsthand how sequencing could be integrated into real-world missions and to refine the system based on operator feedback.”

Over the course of the program, NRL scientists participated in numerous field demonstrations, exercises, and experiments including: Desert Ice, Bronze Ram, Arctic Edge, Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), Research, Development, and Acquisition Experiment (RDAX), Tenacious Dragon and Beholder’s Gaze. These events provided operational context and proved the system’s ability to deliver actionable biological information in timeframes relevant to commanders.

The collaborative nature of F-FAST was key to its success. NRL partnered closely with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC), the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), and NMRC-Frederick’s BDRD. Together, the teams advanced complementary approaches to sequencing, ensuring the final products addressed a wide range of operational needs.

“F-FAST was a true team effort, bringing together Navy, Army, and civilian scientists in a common mission,” Matic said. “The result is a capability that will enhance biodefense across the Department of War.”

While the F-FAST program has successfully transitioned to the CPE-CBRND, NRL continues to refine field-forward sequencing technologies. Current efforts have built on F-FAST foundations to support Navy microbiologists and Fleet deployable medical units. The laboratory’s ability to design, customize, validate and transition sequencing systems ensures that warfighters will have access to advanced biological detection tools wherever they are needed.

“NRL’s role is to deliver science that strengthens the Navy and the joint force,” said NRL Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering Research Biologist Sophie Colston, Ph.D. “With F-FAST and FFBS, we are providing an end-to-end solution that empowers operators in the field to meet biological challenges head-on. It is an honor to see our work directly support those who serve.”

This technologyprovides a dramatic leap in technical capability but also requires training and familiarization as the targeted Navy end users usually have little to no theoretical or practical experience with nucleic acid sequencing.

“The NRL Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering currently maintains a parallel effort to train the Navy microbiology corps on field forward nucleic acid sequencing,” Vora said. “Any officer in the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit and BDRD system can attend training with NRL subject matter experts. That way, the Navy’s forward laboratory personnel, including officers, hospital corpsmen, and hospitalmenare prepared to utilize the technology they are in the process of embedding in their equipment packages and sustainment plans.”

The Non-targeted Sequencing Identification System (NSIS) for the National Guard Bureau (NGB) Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Teams (WMD-CST) and other Joint Force customers, including the FDPMU, recently received a successful Milestone B decision. This was conducted out of Joint Project Manager Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Sensors and is another transition for the F-FAST program.

“The ability to conduct sequencing in the field and even identify synthetically modified genes is a huge step in deterring biothreats,"said Lt. Cmdr. Chaselynn Watters, formerly of the BDRD Mobile Laboratory team. "I am not aware of anyone else in the U.S. operating at this technical level in the field.”

The F-FAST program closed earlier this year, with a final report now in preparation. Its legacy continues through ongoing collaborations with Army and Navy partners and the continued maturation of FFBS for future operations.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.