1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division inactivates after decades of developing Army leaders

DENVER— The 1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division officially inactivated and cased its colors during a formal ceremony June 5, 2026, marking the close of more than half a century of training U.S. Army Soldiers and future officers.

The ceremony honored the unit’s extensive legacy and formally closed out the brigade with honor. During the event, unit leadership recognized individual Soldiers, civilian personnel, and family members with awards and accolades for their dedicated service and support over the years.

“While our colors are cased today, the legacy of the 1st Brigade lives on in the modernized, ready force of tomorrow,” said1 st Brigade commander, Col. Reginald T. Eggleston. “The foundation we built here will continue to shape the future of Army training for generations to come.”

Activated in 1969 as part of the Timberwolf Division, the 1st Brigade was originally stationed in Vancouver, Washington. Its foundational mission was to train newly enlisted Soldiers in basic combat skills and individual job training, firmly instilling what it takes to be professionals both on and off the battlefield.

As the geopolitical landscape shifted in the 1970s and 1980s, the brigade relocated to Denver, Colorado. During this era, the unit's training mission expanded significantly to provide specialized training to military police units, rising to meet the complex demands of the Cold War.

In its later years, the unit adapted once again, taking on the critical duty of training and mentoring within the U.S. Army Cadet Command. Through the Senior Reserve Officer Training Corps program, or SROTC, the brigade helped shape and develop America’s future military officers.

“The true strength of this brigade has always been the close bond we share with our Soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Popp. “The men and women trained by the 1st Brigade will endure in the ranks, carrying our standards forward to keep our nation safe.”

Throughout its history, the 1st Brigade has contributed heavily to the development of highly capable, professional enlisted and commissioned military leaders. With its colors now cased and the inactivation complete, the unit passes its mission to others, resting with honor until it is called to serve the nation again.