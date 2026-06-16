United Nations Command Chaplaincy hosts 4th Annual Chaplains Symposium

15 June 2026, Republic of Korea – From 8 to 11 June 2026, the United Nations Command (UNC) Chaplaincy hosted its 4th annual UNC Member States Chaplains Symposium. Chaplains and military faith leaders from Belgium, the Philippines, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the United States participated in various discussions and engagements to develop a framework integrating religious support into UNC operations while strengthening partnerships and interoperability among allied religious support teams.

Over the four-day event, participants engaged in key activities designed to build readiness and operational alignment. The symposium established its strategic aim through foundational briefings on "Intangible Combat Power," contextualized regional threats through a Joint Security Area visit, and tested crisis decision-making via wargaming scenarios. Additionally, participants aligned with the broader UNC mission during briefings and leadership engagements at the UNC headquarters and joined UNC personnel in a spiritual and cultural Buddhist temple meal experience at Camp Humphreys. The event culminated in a multi-disciplinary workshop where subject matter experts analyzed complex case studies to produce actionable, holistic frameworks for joint religious support.

“This was my third time participating in the symposium, and each time it renews my appreciation for fellow chaplains from different nations with diverse faith backgrounds, serving to care for service members,” said Lieutenant Colonel Shin Soh, Deputy Command Chaplain for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). “This event helps build foundational frameworks for working together to provide comprehensive care and leadership advisement to enhance spiritual care of the UNC Member States’ service members. As a Korean-American, it is also an opportunity to express my gratitude for their vital support during Korean War.”

Religious support serves as an integral enabler for mission success, directly contributing to operational readiness and ethical leadership on the battlefield. Through the Chaplains Symposium, the UNC remains deeply committed to strengthening coalition unity by ensuring that spiritual readiness effectively supports UNC service members and the broader coalition’s operations.