TrellisWare Technologies Introduces TW-145 Digital Radio Head Optimized for Vehicular Networking

TW-145 Digital Radio Head

The TW-145 is a rapidly deployable vehicular radio designed to simplify integration and deliver resilient networking across tactical vehicle platforms

By reducing installation complexity and supporting rapid in-field integration, the TW-145 provides a more flexible and cost-effective approach to accelerating vehicle modernization."”
— Haidong Wang, Vice President of Products and Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the global leader in resilient tactical networking, today announced the launch of the TW-145 Digital Radio Head, an all-in-one vehicular radio system and the first purpose-built solution optimized to extend Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications to tactical vehicle platforms through a simplified and rapidly deployable communications architecture.

The TW-145 features an innovative, patent-pending architecture that reduces the complexity traditionally associated with integrating vehicular communications systems. Designed to be installed on the external antenna mount, the digital radio head maximizes crew space, improves RF performance, simplifies installation through a single power-and-data cable, reducing dependence on specialized integration engineers, and also supports seamless vehicle-to-vehicle transfers as mission requirements evolve.

At its core, the TW-145’s IP-based architecture enables flexible integration with existing vehicular intercom systems, command-and-control (C2) applications, user devices, and beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications systems, providing a scalable foundation for interoperability across mission systems.

“One of the biggest cost and schedule drivers of vehicular modernization is vehicle/radio integration, often costing more than the radios themselves. The innovative all-in-one digital radio head architecture of the TW-145 was developed to help modernize tactical vehicle communications with a capability that is not only resilient and interoperable, but also significantly easier to deploy across platforms,” said Haidong Wang, vice president of products and technologies at TrellisWare. “By reducing installation complexity and supporting rapid in-field integration, the TW-145 provides a more flexible and cost-effective approach to accelerating vehicle modernization that is urgently needed in today’s global security environments.”

The TW-145 is already supporting international modernization efforts, with initial deliveries underway to a major European defense customer. These initial shipments represent a key milestone in expanding TrellisWare’s resilient MANET capabilities across allied tactical vehicle platforms.

Delivering resilient MANET across VHF and UHF frequencies, the TW-145 provides long-range communications with EW-resilient performance, including advanced anti-jam (A/J) capabilities. Interoperability is extended through support for TrellisWare’s TSM® and Katana™ waveforms, enabling seamless integration with traditional handheld and manpack radios. Together, these capabilities strengthen TrellisWare’s interoperable MANET ecosystem, enabling resilient connectivity across a broad range of tactical communications systems and environments.

Makenna Pereborow
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
mmcgilvray@trellisware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TrellisWare Technologies Introduces TW-145 Digital Radio Head Optimized for Vehicular Networking

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Makenna Pereborow
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. mmcgilvray@trellisware.com
Company/Organization
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or email sales@trellisware.com.

TrellisWare website

More From This Author
TrellisWare Technologies Introduces TW-145 Digital Radio Head Optimized for Vehicular Networking
TrellisWare Launches TW-310 Embedded Datalink Module For UAS Market
TrellisWare to Showcase Resilient MANET Solutions at SOF Week 2026
View All Stories From This Author