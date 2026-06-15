TrellisWare Technologies Introduces TW-145 Digital Radio Head Optimized for Vehicular Networking

TW-145 Digital Radio Head

The TW-145 is a rapidly deployable vehicular radio designed to simplify integration and deliver resilient networking across tactical vehicle platforms

By reducing installation complexity and supporting rapid in-field integration, the TW-145 provides a more flexible and cost-effective approach to accelerating vehicle modernization."” — Haidong Wang, Vice President of Products and Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the global leader in resilient tactical networking, today announced the launch of the TW-145 Digital Radio Head, an all-in-one vehicular radio system and the first purpose-built solution optimized to extend Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications to tactical vehicle platforms through a simplified and rapidly deployable communications architecture.

The TW-145 features an innovative, patent-pending architecture that reduces the complexity traditionally associated with integrating vehicular communications systems. Designed to be installed on the external antenna mount, the digital radio head maximizes crew space, improves RF performance, simplifies installation through a single power-and-data cable, reducing dependence on specialized integration engineers, and also supports seamless vehicle-to-vehicle transfers as mission requirements evolve.

At its core, the TW-145’s IP-based architecture enables flexible integration with existing vehicular intercom systems, command-and-control (C2) applications, user devices, and beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications systems, providing a scalable foundation for interoperability across mission systems.

“One of the biggest cost and schedule drivers of vehicular modernization is vehicle/radio integration, often costing more than the radios themselves. The innovative all-in-one digital radio head architecture of the TW-145 was developed to help modernize tactical vehicle communications with a capability that is not only resilient and interoperable, but also significantly easier to deploy across platforms,” said Haidong Wang, vice president of products and technologies at TrellisWare. “By reducing installation complexity and supporting rapid in-field integration, the TW-145 provides a more flexible and cost-effective approach to accelerating vehicle modernization that is urgently needed in today’s global security environments.”

The TW-145 is already supporting international modernization efforts, with initial deliveries underway to a major European defense customer. These initial shipments represent a key milestone in expanding TrellisWare’s resilient MANET capabilities across allied tactical vehicle platforms.

Delivering resilient MANET across VHF and UHF frequencies, the TW-145 provides long-range communications with EW-resilient performance, including advanced anti-jam (A/J) capabilities. Interoperability is extended through support for TrellisWare’s TSM® and Katana™ waveforms, enabling seamless integration with traditional handheld and manpack radios. Together, these capabilities strengthen TrellisWare’s interoperable MANET ecosystem, enabling resilient connectivity across a broad range of tactical communications systems and environments.

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