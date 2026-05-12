TrellisWare Launches TW-310 Embedded Datalink Module For UAS Market

Trusted world leader in highly resilient MANET waveforms with over 225,000 systems fielded, is redefining how UAS systems operate in peer level threat environments.

The rapid advance of EW threats faced by today’s unmanned systems has rendered legacy pseudo-resilient techniques, such as interference avoidance, ineffective.”
— Marcus Urie, Sr. Dir., Product Management & Strategic Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the global leader in resilient tactical networking, today announced the launch of its latest embedded datalink module: the TW-310. This market-disrupting radio integrates TrellisWare’s industry-standard TSM® and Katana™ Wideband and Narrowband waveforms to deliver true Anti-Jam (A/J) MANET capabilities in an ultra-low SWaP-C (size, weight and power-cost) package optimized for UAS applications.

With 8W transmit power and weighing merely 48-grams, the TW-310 enables long-range and long-endurance operations at a low cost per unit, which is critical for attritable systems such as loitering munitions. The solution’s continuous 1250–2600MHz of spectrum coverage, paired with the ability to fast-frequency hop over 1.35GHz, provides unmatched operational flexibility, while its broad frequency-hopping range ensures superior wideband data performance in contested environments.

The TW-310 supports Fast Frequency Hopping (FFH) wideband MANET waveform, Katana Wideband, which utilizes gold-standard ECCM (Electronic Counter-Countermeasure) techniques validated by U.S. government agencies for true A/J performance.

“The rapid advance of EW threats faced by today’s unmanned systems has rendered legacy pseudo-resilient techniques, such as interference avoidance, ineffective,” says Marcus Urie, senior director, product management and strategic partnerships. “To provide real resilience against real threats, proven military-grade techniques validated by government labs and real-world testing must be used.”

The TW-310 also supports other waveforms, including TrellisWare’s industry-standard TSM, enabling direct over-the-air interoperability with hundreds of thousands of ground tactical handheld and vehicular radios widely fielded by the US Army, USMC, SOF, and coalition partners worldwide. 

Engineered for seamless integration with rich and flexible interfaces, the TW-310 datalink module enables robust, anti-jam communications for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Command and Control (C2), and relay for existing or next-generation UAS platforms.

At the foundation of TrellisWare’s Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) is Barrage™ Relay networking, the company’s unique and pathless tactical communications technology that delivers proven scalability and performance, ensuring quality of service as operational demands evolve.  Capitalizing on this purpose-built technology, TrellisWare delivers the flexibility, security, and reliability required for modern tactical UAS communications, keeping users connected when it matters most.

Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
pnilsson@trellisware.com

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TrellisWare Launches TW-310 Embedded Datalink Module For UAS Market

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Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. pnilsson@trellisware.com
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TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
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Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to sales@trellisware.com.

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